Trenton, NJ

Man Busted With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag After Throwing Crack Pipe Out Car: Trenton Police

By Valerie Musson
 5 days ago
Cornel Fanfair, 46, of Mount Holly Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

A man was caught with a loaded handgun in Trenton after throwing a crack pipe out of his car, authorities said.

Officers conducting preventative control near Hamilton and Hudson Street in Trenton saw Cornel Fanfair, 46, open the driver’s side door and toss a crack pipe out of a vehicle on Sunday, August 1, the department said in a release.

Police then stopped Fanfair, of Mount Holly, and allegedly saw paraphernalia in the car.

A K9 search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine in the trunk inside a backpack, authorities said.

Fanfair was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, prohibited weapons and devices, criminal restraint, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering apprehension.

Comments / 0

 

