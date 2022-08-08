Read full article on original website
Related
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children, 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found
THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman found dead in bushland after horrified fisherman spotted her body hidden just off the road
A fisherman has made a horror discovery after spotting a woman's body hidden in bushland. The woman was found near Jaloonda Road in Bluewater, about 28km northwest of Townsville, in Queensland's tropical north on Saturday afternoon. Police declared the crime scene at about 5pm and cordoned-off a section of the...
Prosecutors say attack on author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed roughly 10 times, was premeditated. The suspect has pled not guilty to charges, including attempted murder.
"The Satanic Verses" writer Rushdie was stabbed roughly 10 times in what prosecutors are calling a premeditated attack on the controversial author.
Cops pounce on driver accused of leaving a woman for dead on the side of the road after their destroyed car is spotted by a neighbour
A driver accused of leaving a woman for dead on the side of a remote road is being questioned by police after their car was discovered and reported to officers. The 47-year-old woman's body was found on the side of Four AK Road at Oakey in Queensland's Toowoomba region at about 8am on Saturday.
Comments / 0