Last year, ​​Marcus Mumford was at the home in Devon, England, he shares with his wife, the actor Carey Mulligan, and their two children, recording a new song. It was a time, or just after a time, during which “my life was slightly falling apart,” Mumford told me recently. There was the obvious stuff: a pandemic; a change in management for his band, Mumford & Sons; the impending departure from the group of one of his oldest friends, banjoist and guitarist Winston Marshall. And then there was the less obvious stuff, which is what he was in his home studio trying to work through. “My parents live next door,” Mumford said. “They moved in with us at the beginning of COVID and can hear through the wall, like, basically rhythm and melody.”

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO