The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Five Burning Questions for 2022-23 Season
The St. Louis Blues’ 2022-23 season may be one of the most impactful seasons in recent memory. With expiring contracts and prospects inching toward their NHL debut, the organization will have the tall task of addressing its roster to remain competitive and hope to secure a second Stanley Cup.
Bruins’ Lysell Can Add Missing Offensive Elements to NHL Lineup
The Boston Bruins could get an infusion of talent into their lineup this season if Fabian Lysell impresses coming out of training camp. The 19-year-old winger was one of the most gifted forwards in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and slid to the Bruins who owned the 21st overall selection; without second-guessing it, the Bruins pounced on the opportunity and took a player who could add a different element to the team.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Niemela, Hirvonen & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a closer look at three organizational prospects who are playing at the World Juniors currently going on in Edmonton this week. These players are Matthews Knies, Topi Niemelä, and Roni Hirvonen. Finally, I’ll take a quick...
3 Bruins Who Benefit From Bergeron & Krejci Returning
After a quiet offseason since early June, things got busy for the Boston Bruins and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney Monday. In a span of four hours, the Bruins announced that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are returning on one-year contracts for the 2022-23 season. Later Monday afternoon, it was announced that the team and Pavel Zacha avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Capitals, Penguins, Canadiens, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, add another name to the list of players the Vegas Golden Knights will be placing on LTIR. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals expect Nicklas Backstrom to miss the entire season. Will they add another player? The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for trade partners and teams...
3 Potential Landing Spots for Keith Yandle
Free agent defenseman Keith Yandle is hoping for an opportunity to bounce back from a very rough 2021-22 season. In 77 games, he had one goal, 18 assists, and a league-worst minus-47 rating. Although it was a campaign to forget for the veteran defenseman, don’t rule out the possibility of him finding a new home for this season. He has had a successful NHL career, and his offensive ability could be enough to get him signed. Here’s a look at three teams that would be good landing spots for him.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Evan Rodrigues
Even after a career year in 2021-22, Evan Rodrigues is still a free agent this late into the summer. In 82 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he scored 19 goals and recorded 43 points. Overall, those kinds of numbers certainly make him an appealing option, so it seems inevitable that he will sign a deal somewhere shortly. There are three teams that I view as solid potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
3 Remaining Questions the Oilers Must Answer Before 2022-23
The majority of the work this offseason has been done for Ken Holland and the Edmonton Oilers, but there are still a few more things to address, which focus generally on the forwards. The first is Jesse Puljujarvi’s future with the team. Though it may seem like he could be sticking around in a third-line role with the Oilers next season, he could also very well be traded. The team still has one remaining unsigned restricted free agent in Ryan McLeod with little to no money to work with. And finally, do the Oilers feel the need or have room to add another free agent up front before next season? All will be discussed.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Joe Thornton
At this point in the offseason, Joe Thornton has yet to decide on whether or not he will be calling it a career. Look, there’s certainly a good chance that we could see the 43-year-old center hang up the skates. Thornton has a truly outstanding NHL resume and has accomplished a lot during his career. Yet, he also has not won a Stanley Cup. The desire to change that could be enough for the future Hall of Famer to play one last season. If he does, here are three teams who could make sense for the 1997 first-overall pick to sign with.
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Senators, Canadiens, Blackhawks
In today’s NHL rumors, it sounds like the New York Islanders have a handful of moves done that insiders and fans are just waiting for them to announce. Are the Ottawa Senators close on a deal with the Coyotes to acquire Jakob Chychrun? Are the Montreal Canadiens receiving calls on Jake Allen and what is the latest on a potential trade of either Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane?
3 Bruins Keys for a Successful 2022-23 Season
Going into a new NHL season, there are always realistic and unrealistic expectations for what your favorite team will accomplish that year. While every team has aspirations to win the Cup, the reality is that only one team will and 31 other teams will not. But just because a team doesn’t win the Stanley Cup that doesn’t always mean that there weren’t moments of success.
Lightning Have Internal Alex Killorn Replacement if They Trade Him
Rumors are just rumors until they become facts. After the Tampa Bay Lightning’s colossal collapse to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it seemed like the entire team was rumored to be on the trading block. However, three players kept rising to the top each season when the salary cap issue was mentioned: Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn. Two of those players have already been traded away — Killorn is the last man standing. We’ll examine what his future could look like with the team and who could possibly replace him.
Devils Should Expect a Better Tatar in 2022-23
In search of some more scoring for the 2021-22 season, the New Jersey Devils signed Tomáš Tatar to a two-year contract last summer worth $4.5 million per year. At the time, signing him was a no-brainer. He was coming off three very strong years with the Montreal Canadiens, where he averaged 24 goals and 62 points per 82 games. He seemed like a good bet to add scoring depth, but his first season in New Jersey didn’t go as planned.
Ducks’ McTavish Could Be 2022-23 X-Factor
Mason McTavish is ready to set the NHL alight. The Anaheim Ducks’ 2021 first-round pick gave Ducks fans a taste of what he could become at the beginning of last season, scoring his first NHL goal in his first NHL game – the home opener, no less – and becoming the youngest Ducks player in franchise history to score a goal. After spending time with five different teams between then and now, he is expected to be part of the Ducks roster full-time this season and could play a pivotal role.
Senators’ Tim Stützle Must Break New Ground in 2022-23
After the Alex DeBrincat trade, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion spoke bullishly about the future. He feels that the time to win at Canadian Tire Centre has arrived. “I said at the end of the season, we want to play meaningful games late [in 2022-23], and I think we’re...
3 Maple Leafs Hoping to Repeat Last Season’s Success
Despite another early playoff exit against a tough opponent, the Toronto Maple Leafs saw great success last season, both as a team and in regards to individual results. They set a franchise record in wins and points and Auston Matthews took home the league’s MVP award. While those were...
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success
Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
An Early Look at the Blues’ 2023 Free Agents
All opinions of the St. Louis Blues’ 2022 offseason aside, it’s fairly clear that general manager Doug Armstrong fell victim to the “flat cap” that was imposed throughout the NHL over the last few seasons. For the 2022-23 campaign, that cap number will be $82.5 million — a $1 million increase from the previous three seasons. With the lack of the traditional increase, the Blues had to make a few tough decisions this summer — most notably by letting fan favorite David Perron walk in free agency (supposedly without an official offer in hand) and re-signing Nick Leddy.
3 Takeaways From Finland’s 4-3 Shootout Win vs. Czechia
After opening the 2022 World Juniors with a 6-1 win over Latvia on Tuesday, Finland had a tougher time against Czechia, falling behind 2-0 in the first and coming back to win 4-3 in a shootout. Starting goaltender Leevi Merilainen looked shaky early on, but settled down during the second period, along with the rest of his team, as Kasper Puutio scored his second of the tournament to tie the game after Robi Jarventie had cut the lead in half at the end of the first.
Flames’ Brad Treliving Excelling Despite Being Dealt Tough Hand
To say this offseason has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Calgary Flames fans would be a rash understatement. After all, when was the last time the team saw their two best players and alternate captains depart in the same year? Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were heart-and-soul players for the Flames, spending eight and six seasons with the team, respectively. The two men bled red, yellow, and white, and many fans came to games to see exciting players such as them and the team’s success with them in uniform.
