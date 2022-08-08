August 12, 1965 — Gayle E. Judy, general manager of Luray Trans-video Inc., announced that construction is under way for cable television in Luray. Luray Trans-video Inc. was granted a franchise last year by the city council with the approval of Mayor Fred Walker to provide television reception for the citizens of Luray. The company has been taking TV signal surveys to find the site best suitable to receive these signals.

