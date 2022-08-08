Read full article on original website
Sites brings gold medal back to Page County
August 13, 1987 — For endurance rider Tom Sites, persistence paid off. Sites brought a gold medal back to Page County after helping the U.S. Equestrian Team capture the European Open Championship in Marloffstein, West Germany, Aug. 1. “I guess it goes to show you that if you keep...
Shenandoah’s 12U Major/60 All-Stars make history twice with World Series appearance
WATERVILLE, MAINE, Aug. 12 — While the Shenandoah 12U Major/60 All-Stars ended their seven-day run at the 2022 Cal Ripken World Series on Friday afternoon with a record of 2-5, they came within one game of playing for the Iron Man Bracket championship. In addition, they made history TWICE...
John Dudley Warren Sr.
John Dudley Warren Sr., 95, of Shenandoah, passed away August 8, 2022 at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisonburg. He was born February 1, 1927 in Ivor South Hampton County, Virginia to the late Willie Warren and Isabelle Story Warren. John was the last surviving member of his family....
Stanley Police Captain announces 2023 bid for sheriff of Page County
STANLEY, Aug. 11 — What is sure to be the most talked about and closest watched political race of the next 15 months in Page County, began today. Earlier this afternoon, Stanley Police Captain Aaron Cubbage officially announced his 2023 bid for sheriff of Page County on social media. The Facebook post includes a YouTube video (seen below) announcing the unofficial candidacy of the longtime student of law enforcement.
Cable TV in Luray
August 12, 1965 — Gayle E. Judy, general manager of Luray Trans-video Inc., announced that construction is under way for cable television in Luray. Luray Trans-video Inc. was granted a franchise last year by the city council with the approval of Mayor Fred Walker to provide television reception for the citizens of Luray. The company has been taking TV signal surveys to find the site best suitable to receive these signals.
