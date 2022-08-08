ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Blue Jays sign Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract on Tuesday, the team announced. The Boston Red Sox released the one-time Gold Glove winner Thursday after he slashed .210/.257/.321 with 19 doubles and 29 RBIs in 91 games. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in an offseason trade...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Donaldson leads Yankees against the Mariners after 4-hit game

New York Yankees (70-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-51, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -132, Mariners +111; over/under is 7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Bowie, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX Sports

Red Sox enter matchup against the Orioles on losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (58-52, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (5-5, 4.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -134, Orioles +113; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cadyn Grenier
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Terrin Vavra sitting versus Toronto Monday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Terrin Vavra in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vavra will sit out Monday's game while Ramon Urias starts at second base and bats fifth against the Blue Jays. The rookie has made a splash in his first 25 plate...
BALTIMORE, MD
AOL Corp

Judge homers, Yankees roll to 9-4 win over Mariners

Before Logan Gilbert could register a single out in Monday’s series opener, the annual influx of Yankees fans made themselves known at T-Mobile Park, breaking into the familiar cheer: “Let’s go, Yankees!”. By the top of the third, New York’s Aaron Judge had garnered “MVP” chants. His...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy