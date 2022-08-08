Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has posted years-old videos of her having arguments with her teenage sons as their public battle heats up. The ex-music producer shared two videos on his Instagram on Wednesday. Britney can be heard being stern with her sons, 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean. K-Fed said the videos were taken when the kids were 11 and 12. “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos.“This isn’t even the worst of...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO