ucf.edu
2 UCF Med Students Receive Prestigious National Scholarship
For the first time in history, two UCF medical students have received the prestigious American Medical Association’s Physicians of Tomorrow award – a national scholarship based on academic excellence, volunteerism and research activities. The program offers $10,000 in tuition assistance to medical students approaching their final year of...
ucf.edu
UCF Alumni Announces 2022 Shining Knights Award Winners
UCF Alumni announced its Shining Knights Award recipients for 2022 — 11 winners celebrated for their commitment to the university in the categories of the Michelle Akers Award, Distinguished Alumni, Honorary Alumni, Young Alumni, Distinguished Student and the Champion’s Award. They will be honored in a ceremony at...
ucf.edu
3 UCF Students Selected for 2022 Astronaut Scholarship
Three UCF students have been awarded the highly competitive Astronaut Scholarships this year — raising the university’s student awards from the organization to 54 since 1989. Each year, over 60 students across the country are awarded up to $15,000 each through the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF). ASF awarded...
