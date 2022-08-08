Read full article on original website
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Falcons star Cordarrelle Patterson wastes no time recruiting Roquan Smith
Cordarrelle Patterson has quickly become an Atlanta Falcons fan favorite as much for his production on the field as to how he carries himself off it. Patterson always makes time to interact with fans whether it is playing catch in the stands before a game or signing autographs and taking pictures in training camp Patterson has endeared himself to the Atlanta faithful.
Fantasy football: Where to draft Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow‘s rookie season in 2020 fell flat after tearing his ACL in the Week 11 game against the Washington Football Team. Going into 2021, Burrow had a hunger inside of him that begged for a shot at redemption, and he got just that. Below, we...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
Dolphins trade Adam Shaheen to Texans. Details on deal and what’s next for TE room
The Dolphins have traded tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Texans, the team announced Tuesday, recouping a 2023 sixth-rounder from Houston.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders
Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
Minnesota Vikings: Projecting the 53-man roster in 2022
Predicting a team’s final 53-man roster is a hapless procedure. As many hours as one could spend analyzing a team’s
4 best games to watch in NFL Preseason Week 1
The Hall of Fame Game is in the rearview mirror and a few more days of training camp now take
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, Jameis Winston highlight NFC QBs under pressure list | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Emmanuel Acho shares his four NFC Quarterbacks under the most pressure heading into the 2022 NFL season. Acho nominates the New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston out of the NFC South, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins out of the NFC North, San Francisco 49ers Trey Lance out of the NFC West and finally Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders.
NFL・
Tigers owner Chris Illitch throws Al Avila under the bus after firing him
The Detroit Tigers have finally fired general manager Al Avila. Currently in the midst of a terrible season — they're the third worst team in the MLB record-wise — Detroit has finally decided to pull the plug. Detroit will undoubtedly finish with a losing record this season, which...
Bears giving Riley Reiff reps at RT, rookie Braxton Jones at LT as O-line takes shape
Previously a possibility at left tackle, Riley Reiff now looks to be settling in on the right side. The Bears moved the longtime NFC North left tackle-turned-Bengals RT off the blind side recently, with Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com noting rookie Braxton Jones has taken most of the left-side reps over the past several days.
Jaguars Reportedly Signed New Quarterback On Tuesday
A couple of weeks after cutting undrafted free agent quarterback E.J. Perry, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed the rookie. Perry began his college career at Boston College, seeing action in four games for the Eagles in 2018. However, he vaulted onto the NFL radar after transferring to Brown. It was there...
Vikings release unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason
The Minnesota Vikings have settled on an unofficial depth chart heading into the 2022 preseason. On Wednesday, fans got their first look at how coach Kevin O’Connell envisions the starting roster in its current state. This chart isn’t set in stone, and it could change before the team’s Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers.
