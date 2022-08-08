ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons star Cordarrelle Patterson wastes no time recruiting Roquan Smith

Cordarrelle Patterson has quickly become an Atlanta Falcons fan favorite as much for his production on the field as to how he carries himself off it. Patterson always makes time to interact with fans whether it is playing catch in the stands before a game or signing autographs and taking pictures in training camp Patterson has endeared himself to the Atlanta faithful.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders

Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
Trey Lance, Jameis Winston highlight NFC QBs under pressure list | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Emmanuel Acho shares his four NFC Quarterbacks under the most pressure heading into the 2022 NFL season. Acho nominates the New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston out of the NFC South, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins out of the NFC North, San Francisco 49ers Trey Lance out of the NFC West and finally Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders.
Jaguars Reportedly Signed New Quarterback On Tuesday

A couple of weeks after cutting undrafted free agent quarterback E.J. Perry, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed the rookie. Perry began his college career at Boston College, seeing action in four games for the Eagles in 2018. However, he vaulted onto the NFL radar after transferring to Brown. It was there...
