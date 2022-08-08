Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen Walters
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Why ESPN says Detroit Lions have a top-10 young core in the NFL
Expectations keep rising for the Detroit Lions' second year under head coach Dan Campbell. But that's just how the 46-year-old coach likes it. So far this offseason, Campbell compared his Lions to the surprise 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, and has been vocal about the team's desire to give Detroit "something to be proud of."
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spotted at Bengals practice
The Bengals hired Adam Zimmer as an offensive consultant this offseason.
Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins
The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
Yardbarker
Mike Zimmer lands new job as NFL analyst
Mike Zimmer has a new job and it's not what you'd expect the longtime NFL coach to be doing. The 66-year-old former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings was announced Tuesday as the newest member of The 33rd Team. Bring Me The News has reached out to the online publication...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Gets The Team Fired Up With Performance Of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean”
It gets the people GOING. One of the best NFL rookie traditions is making each of them get up in front of their teammates and do some typically embarrassing performance of a song, or tell jokes, or do some impressions. I mean who can forget Tim Johnson’s iconic impersonation of Shannon Sharpe from 2001? Give the man his restitution! Sometimes a non-rookie steals the show at these meetings, like last year when we saw Jordan Mailata, the Philadelphia Eagles OT, […] The post Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Gets The Team Fired Up With Performance Of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Vikings rookie Lewis Cine missing from training camp night practice
Lewis Cine took some first-team reps during Saturday's camp practice.
At night practice, Vikings fans got a glimpse of a work in progress
The only fireworks from the Vikings during the night practice came after it was over but there's plenty of time before the season begins.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints
Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Could Detroit Lions make playoffs in 2022?
Can the Detroit Lions, the focus of HBO's "Hard Knocks," contend for the NFC playoffs in 2022?. Detroit is coming off a 3-13-1 season, good for last in the NFC North. Six of its 13 losses were one-score games. Head coach Dan Campbell is entering his second season as head coach.
Yardbarker
Post-Vikings, Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman Are... Working Together Again?
In the months after the Vikings' Mike Zimmer/Rick Spielman era came to an end, there were plenty of rumblings about how the two leaders had a strained relationship, to the point where they allegedly didn't speak for much of last season. Given that context, it's a little surprising to see...
Eagles Stock Market Report: The Undrafted Rookies
It's time to take a look at how the Eagles' undrafted free agent class is shaping up with the team going through a walkthrough Monday
Comments / 0