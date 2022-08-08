ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins

The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
Yardbarker

Mike Zimmer lands new job as NFL analyst

Mike Zimmer has a new job and it's not what you'd expect the longtime NFL coach to be doing. The 66-year-old former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings was announced Tuesday as the newest member of The 33rd Team. Bring Me The News has reached out to the online publication...
Whiskey Riff

Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Gets The Team Fired Up With Performance Of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean”

It gets the people GOING. One of the best NFL rookie traditions is making each of them get up in front of their teammates and do some typically embarrassing performance of a song, or tell jokes, or do some impressions. I mean who can forget Tim Johnson’s iconic impersonation of Shannon Sharpe from 2001? Give the man his restitution! Sometimes a non-rookie steals the show at these meetings, like last year when we saw Jordan Mailata, the Philadelphia Eagles OT, […] The post Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Gets The Team Fired Up With Performance Of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints

Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
FOX Sports

Could Detroit Lions make playoffs in 2022?

Can the Detroit Lions, the focus of HBO's "Hard Knocks," contend for the NFC playoffs in 2022?. Detroit is coming off a 3-13-1 season, good for last in the NFC North. Six of its 13 losses were one-score games. Head coach Dan Campbell is entering his second season as head coach.
