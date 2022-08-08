Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
Pana Community Hospital Welcoming Cowden Medical Clinic To Its Network
Pana Community Hospital is welcoming a new clinic to its network of facilities. Marketing Manager Melissa Rybolt is excited to welcome Cowden Medical Clinic to its network. There will not be any changes to the Cowden Medical Clinic itself. The only difference is that it is now part of the Pana Medical Group.
WAND TV
DPS Board of Education President announces resignation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Public Schools Board of Education President Dan Oakes announces he will be stepping down from his position on the Board, after serving seven terms in office. School Board officials say President Oakes informed the Board at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting that the next...
WAND TV
Search for new ambulance service nearing end
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday, four ambulances services presented before the City of Decatur Administrative Hearing. This hearing comes after the recent Decatur Ambulance Service closure announcement by HSHS St. Mary's. Since June, the City of Decatur has worked to bring in a new service for the city. On...
WAND TV
SEA Union votes down contract from District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield's teachers union has voted against a contract proposal from District 186. 80% of members of the Springfield Education Association voted to turn down the deal. WAND News spoke with educators in the district who said the main concerns were about school security and classroom size....
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kiwanis Club, HSHS Medical Group Again Collecting Supplies for Taylorville School District Students
Again this year, the Taylorville Kiwanis Club and HSHS Medical Group in Taylorville are partnering to collect supplies that will be given to the Taylorville School District, for use by students in classrooms. Items needed include sanitation wipes, boxes of facial tissue, hand sanitizer, and paper towels. These items can...
WAND TV
City adopts Keegan Virden Day, Connor Rowcliff Day
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Assumption will honor two teens killed in a crash. On August 3, the city leaders voted to proclaim April 27 Connor Rowcliff Day and December 25 Keegan Virden Day. The teens died in a crash on July 12 at the intersection of US-51...
Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
Decatur Public School board discusses fate of Woodrow Wilson Junior High
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Students haven’t walked the halls of Woodrow Wilson Junior High School since 1979. The Decatur Public School District is now debating whether to use the property for a new project, but that could mean tearing it down. Decatur school leaders say they need a new Dennis Lab school building to make […]
wlds.com
Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago
A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
City of Assumption honors crash victims
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — Assumption’s mayor and Board of Trustees recently approved a resolution to honor the two teenagers who died in a car crash last month. The resolution creates days of remembrance for Keegan Virden and Connor Rowcliff, who died on July 12 when their car was hit by a truck. They, along with […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Kroger Corporate Releases Statement On Taylorville Kroger
The corporate office of a local grocery store that has been shut out, is speaking out. Kroger Company has sent a statement to Regional Radio News concerning the Taylorville Kroger that had been shut down recently due to asbestos. Eric Halvorson, Manager of Corporate Affairs with Kroger released the following statement.
wmay.com
Sangamon County Back To ”High” Rate Of COVID Transmission
Sangamon County has returned to a “high” rate of COVID transmission, according to the CDC, even as the pace of new local infections appears to slow down a bit. The county had 600 new confirmed cases and no COVID-related fatalities in the past seven days, compared to 706 new cases and two deaths the previous week.
Herald & Review
Mr. Kluckers, Krekel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home
DECATUR — Mr. Kluckers has made it safely home. Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day. The restaurant posted information on its Facebook page about the theft and images of two men as they escaped...
capitolwolf.com
Traffic pattern changes for Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of. Agriculture today announced temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State. Fairgrounds to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, IDOT will change the traffic flow around the fairgrounds...
1470 WMBD
Convicted thief sentenced to newspaper ad
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Maybe the sentence didn’t fit the crime. A soon-to-be former Springfield resident was forced as part of a court sentence to publish an ad in a local newspaper saying she’s a criminal. Springfield’s Illinois Times reports Frances Megan Houston Feibel, 31, pleaded no contest...
wmay.com
Langfelder Wonders If Politics Impacted Wyndham Votes
Mayor Jim Langfelder is raising the possibility that politics might have something to do with the vote against putting more apartments in the Wyndham City Centre complex. Four Springfield aldermen have publicly come out in support of Langfelder’s opponent in next year’s election, city Treasurer Misty Buscher. Three of the four… Chuck Redpath, Kristin DiCenso, and Ralph Hanauer… voted against the zoning variance. The fourth… Erin Conley… originally supported the change but then switched her vote to “no” when it came up for a second vote.
‘This cemetery is a treasure’: Monticello woman uncovers family history
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — One woman in Monticello considers herself a self-made historian. She grew up there her entire life and is now discovering the stories of the people who helped shape her hometown. Susan Chumbley was gifted a collection of newspapers during the pandemic. She started reading through them and connecting the dots between […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Designed With Detail Ready To Host Parties At New Location
Planning parties is easier now that “Designed With Detail” has a new location. Co-Owner of Designed With Detail Charlee Kocurek says they have a new location – 602 E. Park Street in Taylorville. Co-Owner Cheryl Mormon says they host parties of all sorts. If you are having...
vandaliaradio.com
St. Elmo woman charged with 2 Felonies in connection with vehicle accident
A St. Elmo woman has been charged with 2 Felony counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a vehicle accident. 42 year old Misty D. May of St. Elmo has been charged with Failure to Stop After Have An Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, which is a Class 4 Felony. The information in the charge alleges May failed to stop her vehicle and allegedly left the scene after being involved in an accident where an individual was injured in the accident. The second charge is Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information says that May is alleged to have knowingly damaged the property of the same individual in damage to their vehicle in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
