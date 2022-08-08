HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A three-month-old was in the hospital with brain bleeds and seizures after police say his mother reportedly shook him repeatedly. Alyssa Tilley, 29, of Hermitage, was charged with felony aggravated assault and felony endangering the welfare of children after she admitted to shaking her child last month to get him to stop crying, according to a criminal complaint in the case.

HERMITAGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO