WYTV.com
Man in jail after police chase from OVI checkpoint
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is sitting in jail with charges after a police chase that started at an OVI checkpoint. Brian Chrystal, 41, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after Ohio State Highway Patrol chased him from the OVI checkpoint on Glenwood Avenue into Salem. Chrystal finally...
WYTV.com
Suspect in Boardman credit union robbery arrested
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Police said Saturday the suspect in the robbery of Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Friday has been arrested. Bobbisue Averill, 42, was arrested at a gas station on Market Street by Youngstown Police after several tips. Averill was taken into custody and charged with...
WYTV.com
Police seize suspected drugs and guns during Lisbon raid
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple police cars were on the scene of a drug raid Friday afternoon. Officers arrived about 10:30 a.m. at a house in the 42200 block of state Route 154. About three ounces of suspected methamphetamine and illegal weapons were seized, according to police. Investigators have...
WYTV.com
Police search for man accused in attempted theft, chase
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a suspect who they say attempted to steal a trailer and led officers on a chase Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Brookfield Township Police Department, Christopher Pope, 32, of Salt Springs Road in Youngstown is suspected of attempting to steal a trailer from Stewart Sharon Road.
WYTV.com
17-year-old charged in connection to Liberty school threats
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager is now in custody, accused of making threats to groups at the Liberty Local School District last week. A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony inducing panic charge. It stems from the investigation into two threats made toward two different groups at Liberty Schools last week.
WYTV.com
1 taken to hospital after crash in Mahoning County
GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Green Township. The crash happened on W. South Range Road, backing up traffic temporarily for over a mile. The road has since reopened, and the area is cleared. Two vehicles were...
WYTV.com
Charged former attorney refuses to leave jail cell
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second day in a row, a former attorney charged with permitting drug abuse will not come out of her jail cell for court. Maridee Costanzo, 64, was supposed to be arraigned Friday, refusing to leave her cell at the Trumbull County Jail. The...
WYTV.com
Report: 3-month-old almost dies, abuse suspected in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A three-month-old was in the hospital with brain bleeds and seizures after police say his mother reportedly shook him repeatedly. Alyssa Tilley, 29, of Hermitage, was charged with felony aggravated assault and felony endangering the welfare of children after she admitted to shaking her child last month to get him to stop crying, according to a criminal complaint in the case.
WYTV.com
Sebring mom pleads not guilty in cruelty case
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sebring mom pleaded not guilty Thursday to child endangering and animal cruelty charges. Ashley Crawford, 42, is charged with one count of child endangering, five counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals, five counts of cruelty to animals and one count of buildings in unsafe conditions.
WYTV.com
Poker run honors late Weathersfield fire chief, serves as major fundraiser
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s still time to register for the 2022 Randall S. Pugh Memorial Poker Run. This is the fifth year for the event honoring the late-Weathersfield fire chief. It’ll take place next Sunday, August 21. The poker run will start at the Lane Family...
WYTV.com
How local construction projects will impact your drive
(WKBN) – Construction projects across the Valley will impact traffic through the fall. Youngstown – Beginning Monday, August 22, Four Mile Road over Interstate 680 will be closed through late November for a bridge replacement. The detour will be Crum Road to Meridian Road to Salt Springs Road to Liberty Street.
WYTV.com
Warren assistant prosecutor to take unpaid administrative leave
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren law director Enzo Cantalamessa says city assistant prosecutor Nick Graham will be on unpaid administrative leave starting August 15. The leave is indefinite due to an ongoing investigation. Graham has been on approved sick leave since August 1 until the 14th. On Sunday, Graham...
WYTV.com
Art fills Lake Milton beach for 5th annual show
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The beach at Lake Milton was filled with art Saturday. It was part of the fifth annual Arts and Crafts at the Beach. This is run by the Lake Milton Women’s League. Around 110 vendors from Ohio and Pennsylvania showed off their work.
WYTV.com
West Nile virus found in Mercer County
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the city of Sharon and. the borough of Grove City in Mercer County. The Mercer County Conservation District sent out a warning Friday morning to those living in Sharon near the Shenango River in the vicinity of the Bud Street Bridge and in Grove City near Wolf Creek, south of East Main Street.
WYTV.com
Salem Stuff the Bus helps struggling kids with supplies
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brightside Project held a “Stuff the Bus” event at Walmart in Salem on Saturday. It’s part of an ongoing back-to-school giveaway. People donated supplies that will go to kids in Columbiana Schools. Last week, the Brightside Project collected school supplies that...
WYTV.com
Several cats removed from foster-based rescue now recovering
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Several cats were removed from a Niles foster-based rescue earlier this week. Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor said the animals at the shelter are currently decompressing. AWL is working with a few different groups and individuals to foster some of the cats and kittens.
WYTV.com
Community not sold on potential recycling facility in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the community met Thursday night to discuss the proposed SOBE plant. Formerly Youngstown Thermal, SOBE Thermal Energy Systems would be a recycling facility for tires and plastics. Those waste materials would be turned into a synthetic gas and burned, heating parts of downtown Youngstown. Still, people have questions about the safety and environmental impact of the facility.
WYTV.com
Rock ‘n’ roll festival honors former Salem resident
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Salem residents can see some rock-n-roll-themed activities. The event is called Freed Fest, in honor of former Salem resident Alan Freed. There will be two different stages set up in McCulloch Park and at the corner of Boardway Avenue and State Street for a total of 14 acts.
WYTV.com
Local pastor named Hometown Hero for impacting his community
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a man who’s impacting his community through the word of God. This month, Pastor Lewis Macklin celebrated his 25th pastoral anniversary. Pastor Macklin is originally from New York but grew up in Youngstown — a place he calls home.
WYTV.com
Warren’s Italian-American Festival is underway
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Italian-American Festival is officially underway in Courthouse Square in Warren. Earlier Thursday, Tiny King and Queen contestants were rehearsing. The children ages four to seven will be singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” in Italian on the main stage as part of the pageant.
