Justin and Alexis Are Taking Things Slow on 'Married at First Sight'
There's no rule that says Married at First Sight couples have to hook up or even be physical before the honeymoon is over. But for Justin and Alexis, it's especially important that they take their time. Justin made the decision to be celibate long before MAFS came along and Alexis respects his decision.
Why Did Aisha Tyler Leave 'Ghost Whisperer?' It Seemingly Came Down to Scheduling
A long-running television show coming to an end is always bittersweet. Additionally, a star of said show making their departure can feel like a double punch to the gut for fans. Unfortunately, fans of Ghost Whisperer’s Aisha Tyler know the feeling all too well. Article continues below advertisement. Fans...
Will Casa Amor Bombshell Phoebe Turn Isaiah's Head on 'Love Island USA'?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 4 of Love Island USA. The biggest test on any season of Love Island USA is , which is a few-day period when the main group of islanders is split up, and 12 new Bombshells arrive at once. The Bombshells are there to form connections with the single islanders, or to split up the already-existing couples.
Is Paige Mobley Dating Anyone? Details on the ‘Instant Dream Home’ Star’s Love Life
Model Paige Mobley is back on Netflix for Season 2 of Instant Dream Home. As the special projects lead, Paige helps families renovate their houses into the homes of their dreams in just 12 hours. Paige joined the show in 2021 with host Danielle Brooks and renovators Adair Curtis, Erik Curtis, and Nick Cutsumpas.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju Dies at Age 64 — Details on Her Cause of Death
The Fox News team is mourning as they have been forced to say goodbye to widely acclaimed journalist Uma Pemmaraju. News of her death was made public in early August 2022, and now viewers are curious about what happened to the Indian-American anchor. So, what was Uma's cause of death?...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir
On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
Shannon and Skip Were Missing From Fox Sports This Week — Is 'Undisputed' Canceled?
Sports lovers can agree that Undisputed on Fox Sports is one of the best shows to watch to get a gauge of different opinions in the world of athletics. The show's hosts, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless, are beloved in the world of sports commentary. Article continues below advertisement. In...
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Parents Immigrated to Canada as War Refugees
If you attempt to have a conversation with us right now, chances are we'll bring up Never Have I Ever. The coming-of-age dramedy — which Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher co-created — is gearing up to release its third season on Netflix and fans are ready to re-embrace the typical shenanigans of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Relationship Timeline Started With 'Stranger Things'
There is so much more to Stranger Things than just creepy moments and scary monsters to defeat. Some of the characters on the show have incredible connections, and there are a handful of beautiful love stories that have unfolded. Article continues below advertisement. Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are two...
Australian cinematographer Rob Copping dies aged 88: Sigrid Thornton and Jack Thompson lead tributes to a 'forefather' of Aussie film
Tributes are pouring in after the death of Australian cinematographer Rob Copping. Copping passed away on Wednesday at an aged care home on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, The Sunday Telegraph reported. He was a founding member of production company Hexagon, and contributed to the Australian film industry in the 1960s and...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premieres in October 2022, Still No Official Release Date
'The White Lotus' Season 2 will reportedly arrive this October, but HBO has yet to reveal the premiere date for the next batch of episodes.
What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director
When actor and director Olivia Wilde launched her career in the early 2000s, she challenged herself to take on diverse roles. Many fans know Olivia from her days as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House and her role in the Tron movies. Since then, she’s become a sought-after movie star and has directed a Golden Globe-nominated film.
Vantage Is the Newest Legend to Join 'Apex Legends'
There's another season of Apex Legends underway, and with it comes a new Legend entering the games. Vantage has "been shooting since I was a baby. I was a very dangerous baby." As a sniper, she offers another set of particular skills to help players in their matches. Here's a rundown of all of the abilities Vantage offers and a better look at who she really is.
How Much Does 'Indian Matchmaking' Star Sima Taparia Charge for Her Services?
The Netflix series Indian Matchmaking stars Sima Taparia (also known as Sima Aunty), who works with South Asian singles to find their perfect matches. Armed with lists of criteria, astrological information, networking, and more, Sima embarks on a quest to find love for those who come to her. Article continues...
As the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death Approaches, Here Are Some Folks That Got Her Right
There's a reason why Princess Diana was referred to as the People's Princess. She reached millions of individuals all over the world who saw her as a true being of love and compassion. "The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other," she once said.
Brittany Renner Is Posing Pregnant With YG, but Who Is Her Other Baby Daddy?
There's plenty of mystery and speculation going around with regards to whether Brittany Renner is actually pregnant. Brittany recently modeled for the cover art of rapper YG's new track "Toxic", and even casual viewers likely noticed that Brittany was sporting a fairly substantial baby bump in the photo. Now, some are wondering whether that bump is authentic, and what it might mean about her relationship with YG.
‘Top Chef’ Winner Brooke Williamson Talks Latest Projects, Season 20 Thoughts, and More (EXCLUSIVE)
Among Top Chef royalty like Richard Blais and Tiffani Faison is the iconic Brooke Williamson. The California-based chef was a runner-up in Season 10, which took place in Seattle, and the winner of Season 14 in Charleston (which was an All-Star season, no less!). So, where is Brooke Williamson now?
