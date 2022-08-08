There's another season of Apex Legends underway, and with it comes a new Legend entering the games. Vantage has "been shooting since I was a baby. I was a very dangerous baby." As a sniper, she offers another set of particular skills to help players in their matches. Here's a rundown of all of the abilities Vantage offers and a better look at who she really is.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO