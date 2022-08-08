ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Casa Amor Bombshell Phoebe Turn Isaiah's Head on 'Love Island USA'?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 4 of Love Island USA. The biggest test on any season of Love Island USA is , which is a few-day period when the main group of islanders is split up, and 12 new Bombshells arrive at once. The Bombshells are there to form connections with the single islanders, or to split up the already-existing couples.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir

On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Parents Immigrated to Canada as War Refugees

If you attempt to have a conversation with us right now, chances are we'll bring up Never Have I Ever. The coming-of-age dramedy — which Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher co-created — is gearing up to release its third season on Netflix and fans are ready to re-embrace the typical shenanigans of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
Australian cinematographer Rob Copping dies aged 88: Sigrid Thornton and Jack Thompson lead tributes to a 'forefather' of Aussie film

Tributes are pouring in after the death of Australian cinematographer Rob Copping. Copping passed away on Wednesday at an aged care home on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, The Sunday Telegraph reported. He was a founding member of production company Hexagon, and contributed to the Australian film industry in the 1960s and...
What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director

When actor and director Olivia Wilde launched her career in the early 2000s, she challenged herself to take on diverse roles. Many fans know Olivia from her days as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House and her role in the Tron movies. Since then, she’s become a sought-after movie star and has directed a Golden Globe-nominated film.
Vantage Is the Newest Legend to Join 'Apex Legends'

There's another season of Apex Legends underway, and with it comes a new Legend entering the games. Vantage has "been shooting since I was a baby. I was a very dangerous baby." As a sniper, she offers another set of particular skills to help players in their matches. Here's a rundown of all of the abilities Vantage offers and a better look at who she really is.
Brittany Renner Is Posing Pregnant With YG, but Who Is Her Other Baby Daddy?

There's plenty of mystery and speculation going around with regards to whether Brittany Renner is actually pregnant. Brittany recently modeled for the cover art of rapper YG's new track "Toxic", and even casual viewers likely noticed that Brittany was sporting a fairly substantial baby bump in the photo. Now, some are wondering whether that bump is authentic, and what it might mean about her relationship with YG.
