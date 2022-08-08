Ruby Dean Russell Wooten went home to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the age of 86. Ruby was born on March 4, 1936, and after moving to Laurel with her family, she met the love of her life, Frankie Boy Wooten, to whom she married on June 26, 1954. She was an avid runner in her high school days, running track for her school. After marrying they eventually settled in Laurel, where they opened a full-service gas station which became Wooten’s Chevron. They had two children and were married for 60 years before her husband’s passing.

