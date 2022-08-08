Dallas Cowboys celebrating their legendary No. 88s on 8/8: Shout out 4 wide receivers

DALLAS (KDAF) — What do wide receivers Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and CeeDee Lamb have in common? They’ve all donned the No. 88 for the Silver and Blue.

The Dallas Cowboys are shouting out some legends of the past along with a potential legend that’s the highlight of its passing game alongside quarterback Dak Prescott, who have all donned the legendary number 88.

Drew Pearson

Michael Irvin

Dez Bryant

CeeDee Lamb

As of now, three of these former Cowboys are among the top five in receiving for America’s Team, Michael Irvin at No. 2, Drew Pearson at No. 4 and Dez Bryant at No. 5. CeeDee Lamb could potentially climb higher on the list the longer is prolific play continues in the city of Dallas as he is currently at No. 33 on the list.

Two of these receivers, Irvin and Pearson, were named to Dallas’ All-Time team. Over 12 years ago Bleacher Report’s Seth Rabin named Michael Irvin among the honorable mentions of the best players to ever wear the No. 88. The duo of Pearson and Irvin were also named as the fourth and fifth best players to dawn the number by FlurrySports earlier in the summer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.