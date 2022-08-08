Jessie Ware Leads By Example in Self-Love Championing ‘Free Yourself’ Video

Click here to read the full article.

Jessie Ware is a self-love championing leader in the lively music video for her latest single, “ Free Yourself .” The Vicky Lawton-directed video casts the singer as a vessel for uninhibited self-expression, arriving in an attention-demanding, bold red gown to guide a collection of colorless students through finding their own boldness.

“Free yourself/ Keep on moving up that mountaintop/ Why don’t you/ Please yourself/ If it feels so good then don’t you stop,” Ware lectures as an average dining room table transforms into a runway for her newly liberated students.

” ‘Free Yourself’ is the beginning of a new era for me,” Ware shared in a statement. “I’m so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions & to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!”

“Free Yourself” is set to appear on Ware’s forthcoming fifth studio album, following up 2020’s What’s Your Pleasure? In the meantime, the singer will bring her anthemic callbacks to the early Eighties on tour as she serves as the supporting act for the Chicago portion of Harry Styles’ North American residency shows. Luckily for her, the crowd will already be dressed like they’re heading to a disco show, anyway.

“I guess with the escapism, people need a bit of that,” Ware said in a 2020 interview with Gay Times . “If I can offer that hour of escapism and joy to distract them from the realities of what’s going on at the moment, I think that’s a service I’m hoping to deliver.”