ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

How to mod your M2 MacBook Air for better performance [Video]

The moment people started to get their hands on the M2 MacBook Air, overheating and thermal throttling were big topics of discussion. While the performance of the M2 Air is more than enough for most people using the laptop for general work, the existing cooling system can be augmented with a simple $13 change that will improve the MacBook’s performance during heavy and sustained workloads.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Status Bar#Iphone Xr#Smart Phone#Ios#Control Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

iPad camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model

Ever wonder what cameras Apple has used in its iPads over the years or what cameras your current iPad has? Follow on for a look at the complete iPad camera list for what camera system comes with every iPad model. iPad has had an interesting evolution over the years when...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: Apple brings scheduled email sending to macOS and iOS, but with a small caveat that will appease some security professionals

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike

The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple patent describes more Apple Pencil gestures, and even a camera [U]

Update: Apple has today extended this patent with additional claims, which Patently Apple suggests is intended to better protect the invention. This doesn’t necessarily make it more likely that Apple will implement additional gestures, but it seemed a plausible possibility at the time, and the update certainly indicates continued interest by the company.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Bloomberg: Apple tells suppliers to make at least 90 million iPhone 14 units

While some analysts have questioned iPhone demand amid broader economic concerns, Apple is still planning to fully ramp up iPhone 14 production. Bloomberg reports that Apple has asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 14 units…. Apple asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 13 units last year. This means...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

10th generation iPad: Here’s everything we know so far

Apple is rumored to be preparing to introduce a new generation of its entry-level iPad, also referred to as the 10th-generation iPad, later this year. As the fall approaches, we’ve been hearing more about this new iPad model, which is expected to bring better hardware and a new design. Read on as we detail everything we know about the new entry-level iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

VogDUO introduces 100W GaN Charger and 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger to elevate your charging experience

VogDUO introduces two new chargers to revolutionize your experience with Apple devices. With a sleek design and color scheme, both the VogDUO 100W GaN wall charger and 3-in-1 wireless charger give your setup a professional look. In addition, VogDUO’s genuine leather and craftsmanship create premium all-black accessories for Apple users to further complete their style. You can get $15 off both products for a limited time with code 9to5mac15.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Facebook Messenger testing E2E encrypted backups, messages, and calls

Facebook Messenger announced it’s testing end-to-end encrypted backups, while also bringing more updates on end-to-end encrypted messages and calls. Here’s what’s changing with the app. Facebook Messenger is now testing secure storage to back up messages in case people lose their phones or want to restore their...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy