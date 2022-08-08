Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
How to mod your M2 MacBook Air for better performance [Video]
The moment people started to get their hands on the M2 MacBook Air, overheating and thermal throttling were big topics of discussion. While the performance of the M2 Air is more than enough for most people using the laptop for general work, the existing cooling system can be augmented with a simple $13 change that will improve the MacBook’s performance during heavy and sustained workloads.
9to5Mac
Telegram CEO complains about App Store ‘obscure review process’ after update gets stuck
Another controversial story about Apple’s App Store review process comes from Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov. He says that his next app update is stuck with Apple’s review team for two weeks without explanation or any feedback from it. On his Telegram channel, the company’s CEO talks about...
9to5Mac
Dropbox to release new beta app with full macOS Monterey support later this year
Earlier this year, Dropbox warned its Mac users about compatibility issues with macOS Monterey 12.3 and later due to some internal system changes. While users are still waiting for an update, Dropbox confirmed today that a new beta app with full support for macOS Monterey will be available later this year.
9to5Mac
Poll: Would you still buy iPhone 14 Pro despite rumored price increase?
Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to be more expensive than the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max variants. With that in mind, do you think you would still buy this phone?. Of course, we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITAKA offers MagSafe solutions for your place or on the go with MagEZ Slider and other PitaFlow accessories
PITAKA creates some of the most interesting accessories for iPhone owners. With MagSafe compatible and standard Qi chargers, Apple users can take advantage of its products on the go, at home, or at the office. Here are some of the best options you can find now. PITAKA MagEZ Slider is...
9to5Mac
Weather Strip for iOS gets air quality forecasts to keep an eye on smoke, smog, and ozone
Weather Strip, the unique weather app for iPhone and iPad is out with an update today that delivers detailed air quality data and forecasts, more detailed views for temperature, and wind, and more. The new Weather Strip update for iPhone and iPad is now available with the main new features...
9to5Mac
Hide My Email Ventura feature for 3rd-party apps seemingly dropped or postponed
A Hide My Email Ventura feature for third-party apps has been removed from Apple’s website. The disposable email address feature now appears to remain limited to the company’s own Mail and Safari apps. The feature has been removed from the Ventura preview page sometime in the past week...
9to5Mac
Epic Games versus Apple antitrust appeal scheduled; Apple has the harder job
Last year’s Epic Games versus Apple ruling left neither side happy, with both the developer and iPhone maker filing appeals against the judgement. The appeal hearing has now been scheduled for October 21, and it looks set to be an uphill battle for Apple. Apple and Epic will each...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
iPad camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model
Ever wonder what cameras Apple has used in its iPads over the years or what cameras your current iPad has? Follow on for a look at the complete iPad camera list for what camera system comes with every iPad model. iPad has had an interesting evolution over the years when...
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: Apple brings scheduled email sending to macOS and iOS, but with a small caveat that will appease some security professionals
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac
The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
9to5Mac
Apple patent describes more Apple Pencil gestures, and even a camera [U]
Update: Apple has today extended this patent with additional claims, which Patently Apple suggests is intended to better protect the invention. This doesn’t necessarily make it more likely that Apple will implement additional gestures, but it seemed a plausible possibility at the time, and the update certainly indicates continued interest by the company.
Verizon launching enhanced spam call filter with category labels
Verizon is out with an update for its Call Filter system that automatically labels and fights spam/robocalls and spam texts. The carrier’s customers are starting to see category labels like “health care” or “public service” for more context on unknown callers. Verizon announced the news...
9to5Mac
Bloomberg: Apple tells suppliers to make at least 90 million iPhone 14 units
While some analysts have questioned iPhone demand amid broader economic concerns, Apple is still planning to fully ramp up iPhone 14 production. Bloomberg reports that Apple has asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 14 units…. Apple asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 13 units last year. This means...
9to5Mac
10th generation iPad: Here’s everything we know so far
Apple is rumored to be preparing to introduce a new generation of its entry-level iPad, also referred to as the 10th-generation iPad, later this year. As the fall approaches, we’ve been hearing more about this new iPad model, which is expected to bring better hardware and a new design. Read on as we detail everything we know about the new entry-level iPad.
AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max 2: Here are the latest rumors on when to expect them
With a successful AirPods line, it’s only natural for users to wonder when Apple will release a new generation of the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Head below as we round up the latest rumors on when expecting a new version of each of these products…. When will...
9to5Mac
Apple celebrates 40 years in Australia with initiatives to help the local community
Apple on Thursday celebrates 40 years of operations in Australia. And because of this, the company announced a number of initiatives that will help not only the local community, but also the planet. Among these initiatives are projects to push the use of renewable energy and new opportunities in coding for Australians.
VogDUO introduces 100W GaN Charger and 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger to elevate your charging experience
VogDUO introduces two new chargers to revolutionize your experience with Apple devices. With a sleek design and color scheme, both the VogDUO 100W GaN wall charger and 3-in-1 wireless charger give your setup a professional look. In addition, VogDUO’s genuine leather and craftsmanship create premium all-black accessories for Apple users to further complete their style. You can get $15 off both products for a limited time with code 9to5mac15.
9to5Mac
Facebook Messenger testing E2E encrypted backups, messages, and calls
Facebook Messenger announced it’s testing end-to-end encrypted backups, while also bringing more updates on end-to-end encrypted messages and calls. Here’s what’s changing with the app. Facebook Messenger is now testing secure storage to back up messages in case people lose their phones or want to restore their...
9to5Mac
iPad mini 6 now $99 off in weekend’s best deals, M2 MacBook Pro hits $1,149, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by rare iPad mini 6 discounts at $99 off. That’s alongside M2 MacBook Pro on sale from $1,149 and Twelve South’s complementing white Curve stand at $44. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Comments / 0