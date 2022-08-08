ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Animal Shelter offers half-price adoption fees for Clear the Shelters campaign

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPcnd_0h9KoWC400
File Photo. Photo Credit: stone18 (iStock).

Denver Animal Shelter is offering half off all of its adoption fees throughout August as part of the Clear the Shelters national pet adoption and donation campaign.

Normally, adoption prices at the Denver Animal Shelter range from $15 for small animals to $170 for puppies. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccines and a one-year license.

The shelter has about 75 animals available for adoption. It has found new homes for over 1,400 pets this year. The shelter also has about 270 lost pets that may be up for adoption if they are not reunited with their owners.

The Clear the Shelters campaign is a partnership between NBC/Telemundo TV stations and local animal shelters. The campaign has helped find homes for more than 700,000 pets since its inception in 2015.

Comments / 3

Maria Buysse
4d ago

I'd love to see some of the animals beforedriving down to see them. I don't have a lot of time. And I'd love to see if my cat isdown there. He disappeared or was taken. But I fall in love so easily that I myself wanted to own a business.I am single w/ 2 cats so I would be ableto take care of them. I'm retired & couldenjoy doing something useful w/the restof my life. Any suggestions?

Reply(1)
2
 

