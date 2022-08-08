Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
New Community Mural Unveiled
Another community mural was unveiled on Saturday in Erie's Little Italy neighborhood. A large floral mural was shown off to the community outside of Odessa's Place on West 18th Street. Dr. Natalia Pilato, an artist and educator spearheaded the project. The mural took several weeks to be created inside of...
erienewsnow.com
St. Paul's Italian Fest Continues this Weekend
Saturday was day two of the Italian Festival at St. Paul's Church on Walnut Street in the City of Erie. The weekend long festival features all the Italian food you can think of; from pasta, to meatball subs, even canolis. Erie residents spent Saturday afternoon and evening enjoying good food...
erienewsnow.com
Business Owner Swims across Edinboro Lake for Shriners Children's Hospital
A business owner swam across Edinboro Lake for a fundraiser Friday morning. Greg Heintz, owner and operator of Heintz Business Service, swam the lake's 1.25 mile length in about 60 minutes. The experienced swimmer trained for months before Friday's event, exclusively relying on his backstroke. Heintz did the swim to...
erienewsnow.com
Longtime Employees Brighten the Morning Shift at Perkins
As is the case with most restaurants, Perkins on Peach Street has been looking to hire people as food servers. But, the restaurant doesn't have to worry about the morning shift. Those slots have been taken for quite some time. Shawne Scott has been serving tables at the Peach Street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Kinky Boots Shows at the Erie Playhouse Postponed Due to COVID
The Erie Playhouse announced that performances of Kinky Boots Thursday, August 11-13, have been cancelled and rescheduled to a later date. The shows have been canceled due to members of the cast, crew, and orchestra testing positive for COVID-19. The shows have been rescheduled for the following dates:. Thursday, August...
erienewsnow.com
Dome at Erie Sports Center is Back
The dome at the Erie Sports Center was inflated on Friday, after heavy snowfall in the winter caused it to collapse. According to officials at Erie Sports Center, this is a brand new dome, with new technology that some teams with the NFL use. Although the dome is inflated, there's...
erienewsnow.com
New Pay Scale At Waldameer Park & Water World Attracted Many New Employees
Over 600 people are employed at the Amusement Park this Summer. Many High School or College students filled out applications in the Spring. They heard about the new pay scale at Waldameer Park and Water World and applied. Under the new wage scale, anyone age 17 or over starts at...
erienewsnow.com
Suspect in Salman Rushdie Stabbing Arrives to Jail
We continue to follow breaking news out of Chautauqua County where author, Salman Rushdie was attacked as he was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. Overnight, our news partners at WNY News Now was at the jail when the suspect, 24 year old Hadi Matar from New Jersey was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Local Professor Weighs in on Salman Rushdie Stabbing
Besides "The Satanic Verses", Salman Rushdie was well known for his other works in his writing career. Erie News Now spoke to a professor to see how this act of violence can be used as a teaching moment for future scholars. Dr. Christy Reiger, a Professor of English at Mercyhurst...
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel Condemns Attack On Author Salman Rushdie
MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has issued a statement in response to the stabbing of famed author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution Friday morning. “On behalf of all Chautauqua County residents, I extend my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Salman Rushdie. The...
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
erienewsnow.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Broke Into Popular Jamestown Restaurant
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly broke into a popular local restaurant. Detectives with the Jamestown Police Department released a security camera photo of a suspect accused of breaking-into La Cucina Della Nonna on West Third Street in Jamestown overnight on July 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Four Jamestown Residents Indicted On Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury has indicted four Jamestown residents on federal drug charges. 53 year-old Roberto Morales Sanchez, 36 year-old Ryan A. Bloom, 36 year-old Rachelle N. Allison, and 30 year-old Katie E. Calimeri were indicted on narcotics conspiracy charges.
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged with Kidnapping 14-Year-Old Girl, Taking Her to West Virginia after Meeting on Social Media
A man faces felony charges for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl he met on social media and taking her to West Virginia, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim was reported missing Aug. 9 from her Amity Township residence in Erie County. The investigation determined Thomas Grossman III, 47, started a...
erienewsnow.com
Two Die In Dunkirk Crash, Three Others Hurt
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people died following a multi-vehicle crash in the City of Dunkirk on Thursday. City of Dunkirk Police say the four-vehicle crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. The crash, police said, resulted in two fatalities with...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl, Cocaine During Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 49-year-old Jamestown man is facing several drug charges after police raided his southside apartment on Thursday. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 57 Colfax Avenue, where Jason Parker was taken into custody. During a search of the...
Comments / 0