ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con

NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
NOVI, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Westland, MI
City
Wayne, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
DETROIT, MI
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Detroit to Toronto

A road trip from Detroit to Toronto is perfect for a short but incredibly scenic getaway that will take you from the American border to the breathtaking Canadian views through charming towns, wonderful parks, tranquil lakeside beaches and historic museums. The 280-mile road trip from Detroit to Toronto will take...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mccarty
Person
Kid Rock
howafrica.com

Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise

Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli

Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Vinyl#Classic Rock#Romantics#Sponge#Kaliedo#The Token Lounge
The Detroit Free Press

Fire destroys dilapidated $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena

A fire has destroyed a dilapidated house near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit whose owner is one of the last arena district "holdouts" who has not sold their property to the Ilitch family organization. The fire started in the predawn hours of Monday morning and the house's charred ruins continued to smolder throughout the day. The two-story wood house, at 2712 Cass Ave.,...
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy