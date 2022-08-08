Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con
NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
MetroTimes
Hamtramck Labor Day Fest drops lineup including Detroit bands ADULT., the Volebeats, Shadow Show, and more
Detroit electro punks ADULT. and New York funk rockers ESG are headlining this year’s Hamtramck Labor Day Festival. The full lineup and schedule for the fest, which takes place from Friday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5, dropped Monday. Several other Detroit-bred acts round out the lineup including country...
MetroTimes
Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House announces ‘The End of an Era’ free concert series with Timmy’s Organism, Melvin Davis, and more
Following the announcement that long-standing rock ’n’ roll venue PJ’s Lager House is being sold, owner PJ Ryder has announced an “End of an Era” series of free concerts. In a statement, Ryder says:. It is with extremely mixed emotions that I am announcing our...
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
This haunted theater will live up to its rumors come October
Popcorn in hand, you head down the wide hallway to your screening room. You hear voices behind you —- the lights flicker and a door slams. The theater you are in has a history of being haunted. For the month of October, these rumors will come to life. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
5 Things That Could Replace Infamous Blighted House Next To Little Caesars Arena In Detroit
The dilapidated house located on the north side of Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, renown for being the last holdout against the Ilitchs and Olympia Development, is no more. The home, which sat on a small parcel of land in the 2700 block of Cass Avenue, burned to the...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Detroit to Toronto
A road trip from Detroit to Toronto is perfect for a short but incredibly scenic getaway that will take you from the American border to the breathtaking Canadian views through charming towns, wonderful parks, tranquil lakeside beaches and historic museums. The 280-mile road trip from Detroit to Toronto will take...
howafrica.com
Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise
Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
chevydetroit.com
Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli
Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
That’s Suspicious: Rundown Home Worth $2.5 Million Near Little Caesar’s Arena Mysteriously Burns Down
The property around Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit is worth a fortune now, and just about all of it has been developed except for one plot of land. It's an infamous home, that at one time, was listed for $5 million - a rundown, two-story duplex at 2712 Cass Avenue, built in the late 1800s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
Fire destroys dilapidated $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena
A fire has destroyed a dilapidated house near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit whose owner is one of the last arena district "holdouts" who has not sold their property to the Ilitch family organization. The fire started in the predawn hours of Monday morning and the house's charred ruins continued to smolder throughout the day. The two-story wood house, at 2712 Cass Ave.,...
WLUC
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m. Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
