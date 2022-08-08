Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Undercover FBI informants testify in Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Undercover FBI informants who infiltrated and spied on the suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided a first-hand account of the group's activities during testimony on Friday. FBI Special Agent Mark Schweers, who infiltrated the Wolverine Watchmen by pretending to...
abc7amarillo.com
Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active
WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
