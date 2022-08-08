ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Undercover FBI informants testify in Whitmer kidnapping trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Undercover FBI informants who infiltrated and spied on the suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided a first-hand account of the group's activities during testimony on Friday. FBI Special Agent Mark Schweers, who infiltrated the Wolverine Watchmen by pretending to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc7amarillo.com

Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active

WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy