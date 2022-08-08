ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd

An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd.Image via Spring House Innovation Park. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Hundreds of state troopers, police officers gather for Operation Nighthawk in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hundreds of state troopers and police officers from across the region are gathering in South Philadelphia on Saturday night for a major roving DUI operation.Operation Nighthawk is especially poignant this year because it's dedicated in memory of the two Pennsylvania State Troopers who were killed on Interstate-95 by a suspected drunk driver.Officers from multiple agencies have pulled in to attend. This is the 21st year of Operation Nighthawk, which focuses on impaired driving.It includes classroom instruction and motivational speakers, followed by roving DUI patrols across the region, so it's not just officers setting up just one checkpoint in one particular location.Organizers say the March deaths of troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca after they were hit by a driver accused of driving drunk underscores the importance of this event.A ceremony will be held Saturday night to kick off Operation Nighthawk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo

Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
JAMESBURG, NJ
