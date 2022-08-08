PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hundreds of state troopers and police officers from across the region are gathering in South Philadelphia on Saturday night for a major roving DUI operation.Operation Nighthawk is especially poignant this year because it's dedicated in memory of the two Pennsylvania State Troopers who were killed on Interstate-95 by a suspected drunk driver.Officers from multiple agencies have pulled in to attend. This is the 21st year of Operation Nighthawk, which focuses on impaired driving.It includes classroom instruction and motivational speakers, followed by roving DUI patrols across the region, so it's not just officers setting up just one checkpoint in one particular location.Organizers say the March deaths of troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca after they were hit by a driver accused of driving drunk underscores the importance of this event.A ceremony will be held Saturday night to kick off Operation Nighthawk.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO