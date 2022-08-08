Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
See Which Local Areas Are Among the Top Ten Philadelphia Region Zip Codes with Largest Home Price Increases
The two Bucks County areas made the list of the Philadelphia areas to see a hike in housing prices. Pipersville and Telford made a recent list of ten Philadelphia-area zip codes to see significant increases in housing prices back in July. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the price increases for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
phillyvoice.com
Wawa drops 24-hour service at another Center City store as company expands footprint
Wawa has spent much of the last year touting plans to double its total store count by 2030, entering new markets from North Carolina to Alabama, Tennessee and further into central Pennsylvania in the coming years. But in Philadelphia, where the company had seemed bullish during the last decade, Wawa...
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 1520 Pennllyn Pike | Blue Bell | Mia Palatano of the HOW Group
Mia Palatano of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 1520 Pennllyn Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday August 14th from 12:00pm to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. Surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping, this 6 bedroom, 4.5...
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Pennsylvania's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all you can eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd
An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd.Image via Spring House Innovation Park. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of state troopers, police officers gather for Operation Nighthawk in South Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hundreds of state troopers and police officers from across the region are gathering in South Philadelphia on Saturday night for a major roving DUI operation.Operation Nighthawk is especially poignant this year because it's dedicated in memory of the two Pennsylvania State Troopers who were killed on Interstate-95 by a suspected drunk driver.Officers from multiple agencies have pulled in to attend. This is the 21st year of Operation Nighthawk, which focuses on impaired driving.It includes classroom instruction and motivational speakers, followed by roving DUI patrols across the region, so it's not just officers setting up just one checkpoint in one particular location.Organizers say the March deaths of troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca after they were hit by a driver accused of driving drunk underscores the importance of this event.A ceremony will be held Saturday night to kick off Operation Nighthawk.
Popular Princeton, NJ Restaurant Opening Newtown, PA Location
What's the old saying? "There's never too much of a good thing." That may not be it, but, I think it's close. Lol. Great news. I just got word from Newtown Patch that Princeton hot spot, Blue Point Grill, a family owned seafood restaurant, will be opening a second location in Newtown, PA.
Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild
BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Montgomery County will soon expire
CENTER SQUARE, Pa. — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 that was sold last year will soon expire, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The unclaimed winning ticket from the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021, was sold at the Wawa at 1015 Dekalb Pike in Center Square, Montgomery County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City
David Adelman.Image via Darco Capital. Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Philadelphia, You Have Mayor Kenney & DA Krasner To Thank …
When you create a lawless environment, this is exactly the result that you should expect. The “woke” philosophy of governance in Philadelphia, under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, is directly responsible for creating the current dangerous environment in the once “City of Brotherly Love.”
billypenn.com
The Roosevelt Boulevard subway could finally happen after a century of false starts, transit advocates say
Donna Fitzpatrick first heard about it when she was a teenager. The mythical idea would resurface in conversations with her Somerton neighbors. It would be promoted by local activists, or studied by the city. It always sounded too good to be true:. The Roosevelt Boulevard subway line. “In the Northeast,...
NBC Philadelphia
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City
The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo
Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 2