Relationship Advice

reviewed.com

A guide to jean styles in women’s sizes—and how to pick one you’ll love

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. From baggy “mom” jeans to not-your-mother’s low-rise pants, denim fits and fads are everywhere. Plus, with TikTok influencing fashion trends, social media offers near constant commentary on what styles are still “in”—and which are so last year. With all that noise, how can you find the best denim style for you?
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer

Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
reviewed.com

The Best Pool Toys of 2022

Reviewed's mission is to help you buy the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of product experts thoroughly vet every product we recommend to help you cut through the clutter and find what you need. Keeping kids entertained is tough, and while...
reviewed.com

Our Place just launched minis—and we're obsessed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Our Place Mini Always Pan + Mini Perfect Pot Bundle. Pros. Convenient size. Great non-stick surfaces. Easy to clean. Cons. Helper handles get hot. Can't flip foods in pan. The popular...
reviewed.com

Why battle ropes are worth a swing

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’re looking for new ways to challenge yourself at the gym, why not try your hand at using battle ropes? While these coils of heavy rope might look intimidating, they can deliver an all-in-one, low-impact cardio and strength workout. Though you’ll likely need a couple sessions to get used to swinging them in a way that delivers results, they aren’t as tricky as they seem to get the hang of. To make battle ropes part of a well-rounded workout routine, check out these pro tips.
