DCNR Announces Acquisition Of 5,600-Acre Property In Schuylkill, Luzerne Counties For Motorized Recreation Area
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Friday the acquisition of a 5,600-acre parcel of land that will be developed into a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. The acquisition was made possible by the nearly $700...
Juveniles Damage Video Monitors at Bank in Shenandoah
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating criminal mischief where juveniles damaged property in Shenandoah. According to Troopers, around 6:00pm on Friday, August 5th, 2022, two unknown juveniles used a rock and broke the video monitors in the drive thru of the First National Bank on North Main Street. The two...
Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 12th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Joseph J. Kochol, 82 of Pottsville died Thursday at The Garden of York Terrace, Pottsville. He was born February 12,1940 in Pottsville a son of the late Anthony J. Sr., and Elizabeth Shargo Kochol. Joe was a member of the former Mary...
Schuylkill Football Teams and Press Meet for Annual Media Day at Muhammad Ali Training Camp
On Wednesday, Schuylkill County high school sports and press came together to kick off the 2022 football season. Each year, the Schuylkill County Football Coaches Association holds their annual media day which allows the press to meet with each of the teams and coaches before the grind of the upcoming season.
State Police Investigating Bomb Threat Made to Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a bomb threat made to a hospital near Orwigsburg. According to Troopers, just after 5:00pm, on Thursday, August 11th, 2022, police were dispatched to 100 Paramount Boulevard, Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital in West Brunswick Township for a report of a bomb threat.
Wanted Fugitive Shot and Killed by US Marshal in Hazleton
A wanted fugitive was shot and killed by a US Marshal in Hazleton on Wednesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer from the Hazleton barracks, on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were searching the Hazleton area for Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township, who had active warrants for gun and drug charges through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
Thousands of Dollars in Tools and Jewelry Reported Stolen from Utility Wagon in Coaldale
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating a report of a theft in Coaldale. According to Troopers, the theft occurred between 11:30pm on Sunday, August 7th, 2022 and 4:00am, on August 8th, 2022. The victim told Troopers that someone stolen 4 Echo Chainsaws, an Echo Concrete Saw, and a...
Pottsville Announces Two Paving Projects Scheduled for Next Week
The City of Pottsville has announced road work and traffic restrictions for next week. The City's Street Department will begin paving the 2100 block of Wood Glen Road on Monday, August 15th, 2022 and the 1400 block of Mount Hope Avenue on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022. Work will begin both...
One Flown After Fall at A-Hole near Girardville
A man was flown with injuries after a fall at a stripping pit near Girardville on Friday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, the Girardville Fire Department was called for an off road rescue in the area of the A-Hole, a water filled stripping pit that is popular for swimming. Radio reports stated...
