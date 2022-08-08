ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fond farewell: Family, friends gather in Westlake Village for Vin Scully's final sign-off

By Dean Fioresi
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYTsL_0h9Kg9VW00

Friends and family gather at funeral mass for Vin Scully 00:34

Friends, family and former colleagues of Vin Scully gathered to pay their respects to the legendary Dodgers broadcaster at a funeral mass in Westlake Village on Monday.

Dozens of people gathered at the private service, which was held at Scully's beloved St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church , where he often attended Sunday service.

Amongst those in attendance were familiar faces like former Dodgers players Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra.

Scully died last week at the age of 94 . He spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, beginning his career with the team back when they still played in Brooklyn in 1949. He retired following their final game of the 2016 season,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxLxK_0h9Kg9VW00
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 05: A banner honoring late Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully is unveiled during a pregame ceremony prior to the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Scully passed away at age 94 on August 02, 2022. Harry How / Getty Images

The Dodgers held a tribute for Scully on Friday prior to their win over the San Diego Padres, where they displayed a video full of his finest calls, moments through his career and times when he gave back to the community. Fans were also treated to a speech from Dodger manager Dave Roberts, and the unveiling of a banner that reads "We'll Miss You!," replacing the banner that Scully left after his final game that said, "I'll Miss You!"

Since the news of his death, thousands of people have taken to social media to offer their thoughts on history's greatest sportscaster , many of whom referred to Scully as "the voice of our city."

Scully began his broadcasting career with CBS Radio after graduating from Fordham University and serving two years in the United States Navy. In addition to calling Dodgers games, Scully called various PGA tournaments and sports throughout the 1980s, including the 1981 NFC Championship Game featuring "The Catch."

Among the many reasons Scully will be remembered by sports fans around the United States, fans will forever reminisce on his unique and lyrical prose, ability to combine a fascinating story with the play-by-play of a game and his many catch phrases, which included: "Pull up a chair," "A very pleasant good evening to you, wherever you may be" and of course, "It's time for Dodger baseball!"

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission

Joey Gallo has greatly enjoyed his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. The team is undefeated with him and increasing their lead atop the MLB standings. After being traded by the New York Yankees amid a very disappointing season, he is now living large in LA. The Yankees’ outcast has not been much […] The post ‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Giants mourn passing of Cristin Coleman, wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants on Thursday mourned the loss of Cristin Coleman, wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum, who passed away after battling breast cancer.Coleman passed away in June and her death was reported locally at the time. She was described in reports as a beloved educator and principal at Burlingame School District's Washington Elementary School. The San Mateo Daily Journal cited a letter to the district from her parents, Randy and Sue Coleman, saying Coleman died peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Her relationship with Lincecum was not mentioned at the time. The Giants issued a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Westlake Village, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Westlake Village, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City

Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Nomar Garciaparra
Person
Steve Garvey
dodgerblue.com

Kansas City Royals Pay Tribute To Vin Scully Before Facing Dodgers

The Kansas City Royals became the latest team to pay their respects to the late Vin Scully with a tribute video prior to facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium. Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre then presented Dodgers manager Dave Roberts with a bouquet of blue...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Baseball#Hall Of Fame#The San Diego Padres#The Los Angeles Dodgers
CBS LA

Dodgers defeat Twins 8-5 to extend winning streak to 10

Chris Taylor hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, Joey Gallo added a three-run shot in the seventh and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.It is the first time since July 2017 that the Dodgers have put together a double-digit winning streak. It is also their third straight series sweep and 14th of the season.Max Muncy also went deep for Los Angeles, which has the majors' best record at 77-33 and is 16 games in front of second-place San Diego in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Fans can see Buck O'Neil's Hall of Fame plaque in person in KC

The Kansas City Royals have announced in partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and Kansas City's own Negro Leagues Baseball Museum that Buck O'Neil's Hall of Fame plaque will be brought from Cooperstown to Kansas City for public display on Friday at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 Field of Dreams Game MLB gear includes Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds jerseys

One of the highlights of last year's MLB season was the Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, which ended with a dramatic walk-off home run by Chicago's Tim Anderson. The 2022 Field of Dreams Game is now in sight, as the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. ET. Fanatics already has 2022 Field of Dreams jerseys for both the Cubs and Reds available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
CINCINNATI, OH
theScore

Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
134K+
Followers
24K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy