Read full article on original website
Related
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Biden joins world leaders in commenting on Salman Rushdie attack
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday joined world readers in commenting on the knife attack of The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie in New York. "Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York," Biden said in a statement.
Comments / 1