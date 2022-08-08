Read full article on original website
South Dakota’s First Responders support Amendment D
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s first responders are joining the campaign to expand Medicaid in the state with their support of Constitutional Amendment D. The South Dakota EMS Association and the South Dakota Firefighters Association, which represent first responders in South Dakota, endorse Medicaid expansion efforts in the state to strengthen rural healthcare and rural economies.
Name released in fatal crash near Woonsocket, South Dakota, Thursday
WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Woonsocket woman has been identified as the person who died early last Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket. 70-year-old Karen Kogel was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to yield and collided with a dump truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, David Kogel, sustained life-threatening injuries. The three other passengers ages 2, 8, and 13, received minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck is reported to have sustained minor injuries as well.
