Melinda “Mindy” Fowler, age 63, of Cleveland, GA passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Mindy was born on June 2, 1959, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Harry Hagen and Sara Abbott Taylor. When she was very young, her family moved to Florida, where she attended schools in Satellite Beach. After high school graduation, Mindy spent a year in Austria as an exchange student, and returning home, she graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Foreign Language Arts. Subsequently, she taught high school German, Spanish, and some Latin in various locations for nine years. Mindy loved life, was always willing to help others, and homeschooled both of her sons—even as she faced increasing physical challenges from muscular dystrophy. Still, she never complained and never looked back. She was a wonderful wife, loving mom, faithful friend, homemaker and teacher … and we will miss her.

CLEVELAND, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO