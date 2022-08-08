Read full article on original website
Melinda “Mindy” Fowler, age 63, of Cleveland
Melinda “Mindy” Fowler, age 63, of Cleveland, GA passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Mindy was born on June 2, 1959, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Harry Hagen and Sara Abbott Taylor. When she was very young, her family moved to Florida, where she attended schools in Satellite Beach. After high school graduation, Mindy spent a year in Austria as an exchange student, and returning home, she graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Foreign Language Arts. Subsequently, she taught high school German, Spanish, and some Latin in various locations for nine years. Mindy loved life, was always willing to help others, and homeschooled both of her sons—even as she faced increasing physical challenges from muscular dystrophy. Still, she never complained and never looked back. She was a wonderful wife, loving mom, faithful friend, homemaker and teacher … and we will miss her.
Joey Dunahoo, age 62, of Cornelia
Joey Dunahoo, age 62, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 12,. Born on July 3, 1960, in Hamilton, Georgia, he was a son of Shirley Moye. Dunahoo of Clermont and the late Emory West Dunahoo, Sr. Joey was a. self-employed builder, who also worked in transportation and logistics. He.
Terry Randolph Carroll, Age 77 Cleveland
Terry Randolph Carroll, age 77, of Cleveland, Georgia formerly of Hall County, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Carroll was born on February 13, 1945 in Hall County, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frances Carroll and Charlie Gunter; brothers, James Gunter, Jerry Lee Gunter; sister, Sarah “Sissy” Carter. Terry was very fond of cats, especially his black tuxedo kitty, Trixie. He was known and loved by many who had the privilege of being part of his life.
Carol Houston, Age 84 Alto
Carol Houston, age 84, of Alto, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Born on August 4, 1938, in Tiger, she was a daughter of the late Vaugn Nichols and Lillian Vedell Shook. Mrs. Houston retired from Nichols Department store where she was the receiving and shipping manager. After her husband passed away, she worked in various retirement homes. She enjoyed working in her rose garden and loved her husband and sister. Mrs. Houston was a member of Glade Creek Baptist Church.
Ann Lanning Johnson, Age 76 Lula
Ann Lanning Johnson, age 76, of Lula, Georgia went to her heavenly home where she was reunited with her mother on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Ms. Johnson was born on August 26, 1945 in Gaston County, North Carolina to the late Paul J. Lanning, Sr. and Evelyn Ruth Crisp Lanning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Wayne Johnson, Jr.; brother, Paul James Lanning, Jr; sister, Evelyn Paulette Gregory. Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and neighbor. Ann was known as “Granny” and “Granny Ann” to her grandchildren.
Edith Ayers Duncan, age 95, of Alto
Edith Ayers Duncan, age 95, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Mrs. Duncan was born on July 31, 1927 in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Rom and Bessie Brock Ayers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, John William Duncan; son, Lloyd Winston Duncan; and her sister, Bonnie Shubert. Mrs. Duncan was a member of Belton Baptist Church for over 50 years. Edith loved to spend time in her garden. She was an excellent cook, spending many hours in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family and friends. Edith was known to her grandchildren as “Granny”.
Mrs. Michelle Harkins, Age 47 Dahlonega
Mrs. Michelle Harkins, age 47, of Dahlonega, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2022. Michelle was born in Hall County on August 14, 1974. She graduated from Lumpkin County High School in 1992. Michelle was blessed with the gift of conversation, full of laughter with her sense of humor. She was a faithful worker, working for Walmart for 25 years and was currently working at United Community Bank of Dahlonega. Michelle had a love for country music, shopping, traveling and the mountains. Being a devoted wife of 27 years and a loving mother was by far her most treasured achievements. Those to greet her in Heaven are her mother and step father Linda and Gary Lawson. Michelle was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Richard Alston Kimsey, age 85, of Alto
Richard Alston Kimsey, age 85, of Alto, Georgia, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 of natural causes. Richard was the last of nine children of Isaac Melvin Kimsey and Nell Iona Huff. He was the nephew of Zumpt Alston Huff, who was an aviation pioneer in the Southeast, and the...
Eight Students From White County Included In the Latest To Receive Degrees or Diplomas
(Clarkesville)– North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) recently awarded 138 students, including 8 from White County, with degrees or diplomas for the 2022 summer semester. These graduates will be eligible to participate in the next commencement ceremonies scheduled in December for the summer and fall semester graduates. Graduates include:. Banks...
Six Lee Arrendale Inmates Now Facing Additional Charges
Habersham County – Six inmates from Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto have been booked at the Habersham County Detention Center. The women were booked Friday for incidents dating between March 1st through July. Those arrested face multiple charges including riot in a penal institution, violation of the Georgia...
Hopper And Steinkraus Receive Promotion White White County Sheriff’s Office
(Cleveland)- Sheriff Rick Kelley and the White County Sheriff’s Office announces the promotion of two of their officers. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office congratulated Sgt. Alicia Hopper (School Resource Officer) and Sgt. Clifford Steinkraus (Detention) on their promotions to the rank of Sergeant. The post...
Army identifies service members killed Tuesday in storm on Yonah Mountain
(Fort Benning)- The Army has identified the two service members killed during a storm Tuesday afternoon in White County as Second Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber. The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning identified the men in a statement, expressing condolences to soldiers’ families, friends, and...
