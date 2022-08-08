ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY preseason AFCA Coaches Poll is out. Where is Ohio State?

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
You know the college football season is close when the official preseason polls start coming out, and that’s exactly what happened on Monday with the release of the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

There is a familiar team at the top, and some of the key players are highly ranked as you would expect, but there are other surprises littered throughout the poll. But, since you are here, we’re fairly certain you want to know where Ohio State falls according to the coaches, and it’s a lofty ranking — No. 2 in fact — just behind Alabama.

Beyond that, as mentioned, the usual players are there. Defending champ Georgia sits at No. 3, followed by Clemson (4), Notre Dame (5), Michigan (6), Texas A&M (7), Utah (8), Oklahoma (9), and Baylor (10), rounding out the top ten.

To get a complete look at the entire AFCA Coaches Poll top 25, head on over to the poll, or click through to the next page to look at the poll in its entirety,

On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?

This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes’ Week 1 opponent ranked No. 2 in FCS top 25

The Iowa Hawkeyes are welcoming in the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on September 3 and will have anything but a pushover victory. The Jackrabbits will be entering Kinnick Stadium as the No. 2 in the country in the FCS top 25. They are coming off of an extremely successful 2021 campaign which saw them end the season 11-4 and a trip to the FCS playoff semifinals. The Jackrabbits still have one of the FCS’ best backfields, led by RB Isaiah Davis, and two tremendous wideouts in the Janke twins. Now, they’re healthier at...
IOWA CITY, IA
UNC RB British Brooks expected to miss all of 2022 season

The UNC football program received some bad news on Saturday night after practice inside of Kenan Memorial Stadium. Running back British Brooksd left the practice with an injury and now a new report from Inside Carolina says that Brooks will miss all of the 2022 season with the injury. Per the website, the injury that Brooks sustained will keep him out as a school official confirmed the report. Brooks is a fifth-year senior that opted to return to UNC for another season and take advantage of his extra year of eligibility. He was expected to be the lead back in the Tar...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment

In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board. 4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run. Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation. Film Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 182 IL OT Rivals 4 5.9 IL OT ESPN 4 133 IL OT On3 Recruiting 4 91.15 IL OT 247 Composite 4 0.9263 IL OT  Vitals Hometown East Saint Louis, IL Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 358 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Recruited by Adrian Klemm Offered on Jan. 13, 2022 Official Visit on June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Florida Gators Michigan State Spartans Missouri Tigers Texas A&M Aggies Jackson State Tigers 11
EUGENE, OR
Five-star prospect says UNC recruiting him hard

The pursuit for five-star small forwardJason Asemota continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program. And it sounds like the Tar Heels are among the teams recruiting him the hardest. The 2024 prospect recently did an exclusive interview with Circuit Scouting to talk about his recruitment, one in which he has a total of 22 offers. He’s drawing interest from UNC as well as other programs including Oregon, Arizona State, Memphis, Florida, Baylor, and Illinois among others. But which programs are standing out the most? Asemota talked about that and it appears as if UNC is a team that is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Watch: Dwayne Washington scores on a 9-yard screen in preseason opener vs Texans

The New Orleans Saints got on the board quickly as their preseason opener against the Houston Texans got under way. With quarterback Andy Dalton at the helm, he led an efficient 10-play, 67-yard drive which was capped off by a 9-yard touchdown on a screen pass to running back Dwayne Washington as offensive linemen Andrus Peat and Erik McCoy led the way.
HOUSTON, TX
