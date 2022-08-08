USA TODAY preseason AFCA Coaches Poll is out. Where is Ohio State?

You know the college football season is close when the official preseason polls start coming out, and that’s exactly what happened on Monday with the release of the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

There is a familiar team at the top, and some of the key players are highly ranked as you would expect, but there are other surprises littered throughout the poll. But, since you are here, we’re fairly certain you want to know where Ohio State falls according to the coaches, and it’s a lofty ranking — No. 2 in fact — just behind Alabama.

Beyond that, as mentioned, the usual players are there. Defending champ Georgia sits at No. 3, followed by Clemson (4), Notre Dame (5), Michigan (6), Texas A&M (7), Utah (8), Oklahoma (9), and Baylor (10), rounding out the top ten.

To get a complete look at the entire AFCA Coaches Poll top 25, head on over to the poll, or click through to the next page to look at the poll in its entirety,