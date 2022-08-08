ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Warrant Obtained In Omaha Homicide Case

Omaha Police today continue to investigate a homicide at Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd., and have now obtained a felony arrest warrant in the case. Investigators say 20-year-old Davon Brown is wanted for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
OMAHA, NE
Here’s the “buzz” on an accident in Red Oak

(Red Oak, Iowa) – Authorities in Red Oak say no injuries were reported following a single-vehicle accident Friday morning. The mishap occurred when a wasp landed on the arm of the driver, 18-year-old Dylan Michael Welch, of Red Oak, causing him to swat at the insect and pull on the steering wheel at the same time.
RED OAK, IA
Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop

STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
OMAHA, NE
Police investigate shooting near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Friday that has one person in critical condition. Officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. The actual scene...
OMAHA, NE
Thieves looking to trade stolen collectibles for a criminal record

OMAHA, Neb. — Two men illegally collected some Omaha collectibles and police are on the lookout for them. Surveillance cameras spotted what appeared to be two men breaking into the Tuva Sports Cards store near 72nd and Jones streets. It happened in the early morning hours of June 29.
OMAHA, NE
Additional details released on accident at 3rd and Linn Streets in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Names of the drivers involved in a Wednesday morning, non-injury accident in Atlantic have been released. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a white 2020 Jeep Renegade operated by Sandra Blackman, of Elliott, ran a stop sign while southbound on Linn Street. Blackman’s vehicle collided with a white 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Christine Dvorak, of Atlantic. Dvorak was eastbound on 3rd Street at the time of the collision.
ATLANTIC, IA
Creston Police Report One Arrest

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a woman at her residence for Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Police arrested 43-year-old Lela Ann Churchwell early this morning at N. Oak Street. Officers transported Churchwell to Clarke County. Churchwell is held on a $600 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash on Blair High Road

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash late Wednesday night. Omaha police were called to Blair High Road near Interstate 680 to investigate around 10:45 p.m. Paramedics transported one person to an area hospital. The crash remained under investigation.
OMAHA, NE
Man Sentenced On Drug Charge Following Pottawattamie County Traffic Stop

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A man who was found with drugs and a gun during a traffic stop in Pottawattamie County will spend seven years in prison. Fifty-year-old Geno Lee Campos was sentenced on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Campos was the passenger in a car that was stopped by the Iowa State Patrol for speeding on I-80 in Council Bluffs in July of 2021. Officers found around 17 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Omaha man charged in theft of at least 11 vehicles worth more than $106,000

OMAHA, Neb. — A 37-year-old Omaha man is charged with six counts of theft by receiving in relation to stolen property recovered in Benson. Quim Heredia-Sanchez is accused of stealing at least 11 vehicles, worth an estimated $106,026, according to law enforcement. According to court documents, the vehicles were...
22-year-old man dies after being shot Friday morning in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man has died from his injuries after a shooting early Friday morning in Omaha, according to law enforcement. The victim, identified as Anthony Collins, was reportedly shot near N 49th and Charles streets, according to authorities. Around midnight, Officers responded to 82nd and Dodge...
OMAHA, NE
Sarpy County business owner arrested, charged with dealing marijuana to police informant

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County business owner faces felony drug charges after dealing marijuana to a police informant. Siefken Contracting owner Ryan Siefken was arrested Monday on a warrant. The Deputy Sarpy County Attorney said Siefken faces two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance at or near his Shadow Lake home, first on July 6 and again on Aug. 1.

