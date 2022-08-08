Read full article on original website
WOWT
Hit and run crash involving motorcycle in Omaha ends with one in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. The agents were driving near 40th and Hamilton just before 2 p.m. when they saw a motorcycle collide with a car. The cyclist tried to take off but ditched his bike a short...
KETV.com
Police obtain warrant for 20-year-old male in connection to deadly apartment shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after a Friday morning shooting inside Florence Towers, according to Omaha police. The OPD homicide unit obtained a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for 2nd-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of Shalonna Houston, according to a Friday night news release.
UPDATE: Shooting at Florence Tower Friday morning, investigation underway
There is a large police presence at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. in Omaha. 3 News Now is on the scene and we'll have more information when it's available.
iheart.com
Warrant Obtained In Omaha Homicide Case
Omaha Police today continue to investigate a homicide at Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd., and have now obtained a felony arrest warrant in the case. Investigators say 20-year-old Davon Brown is wanted for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
kjan.com
Here’s the “buzz” on an accident in Red Oak
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Authorities in Red Oak say no injuries were reported following a single-vehicle accident Friday morning. The mishap occurred when a wasp landed on the arm of the driver, 18-year-old Dylan Michael Welch, of Red Oak, causing him to swat at the insect and pull on the steering wheel at the same time.
WOWT
Omaha Police looking for suspect in Florence Tower fatal shooting, victim identified
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a Friday morning shooting. According to Omaha Police, one person has died from a shooting at Florence Tower, a housing complex operated by the Omaha Housing Authority. Shalonna Houston, 26, was killed in the shooting. Omaha Police are actively searching for...
UPDATE: Omaha police say shooting near 49th & Charles now homicide investigation
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting Friday that left a 22-year-old man in critical but stable condition.
kjan.com
Atlantic man arrested on a warrant, Sunday; Non-injury accident on Wed.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday, said an Atlantic man, 23-year old Randall Lee Dill the 3rd, was arrested Sunday, on a warrant for Harassment 3rd Degree. Dill was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop
STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
WOWT
Police investigate shooting near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Friday that has one person in critical condition. Officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. The actual scene...
KETV.com
Thieves looking to trade stolen collectibles for a criminal record
OMAHA, Neb. — Two men illegally collected some Omaha collectibles and police are on the lookout for them. Surveillance cameras spotted what appeared to be two men breaking into the Tuva Sports Cards store near 72nd and Jones streets. It happened in the early morning hours of June 29.
Additional details released on accident at 3rd and Linn Streets in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Names of the drivers involved in a Wednesday morning, non-injury accident in Atlantic have been released. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a white 2020 Jeep Renegade operated by Sandra Blackman, of Elliott, ran a stop sign while southbound on Linn Street. Blackman’s vehicle collided with a white 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Christine Dvorak, of Atlantic. Dvorak was eastbound on 3rd Street at the time of the collision.
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a woman at her residence for Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Police arrested 43-year-old Lela Ann Churchwell early this morning at N. Oak Street. Officers transported Churchwell to Clarke County. Churchwell is held on a $600 cash or surety bond.
KETV.com
Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash on Blair High Road
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash late Wednesday night. Omaha police were called to Blair High Road near Interstate 680 to investigate around 10:45 p.m. Paramedics transported one person to an area hospital. The crash remained under investigation.
Man Sentenced On Drug Charge Following Pottawattamie County Traffic Stop
(Council Bluffs, IA) — A man who was found with drugs and a gun during a traffic stop in Pottawattamie County will spend seven years in prison. Fifty-year-old Geno Lee Campos was sentenced on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Campos was the passenger in a car that was stopped by the Iowa State Patrol for speeding on I-80 in Council Bluffs in July of 2021. Officers found around 17 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.
Five arrests and multiple theft incidents on Mills County Sheriff’s report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Four people from Omaha are charged with OWI while one person from Glenwood was arrested on a warrant. Arrested for OWI 1st Offense are 25-year-old Cody Ray Cloyd, 23-year-old Ariana Rose Dibernardo, 21-year-old Alan Giovanni Villalobos Madera, and 21-year-old Christian Joevany Perez Chavez.
KETV.com
Omaha man charged in theft of at least 11 vehicles worth more than $106,000
OMAHA, Neb. — A 37-year-old Omaha man is charged with six counts of theft by receiving in relation to stolen property recovered in Benson. Quim Heredia-Sanchez is accused of stealing at least 11 vehicles, worth an estimated $106,026, according to law enforcement. According to court documents, the vehicles were...
KETV.com
22-year-old man dies after being shot Friday morning in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man has died from his injuries after a shooting early Friday morning in Omaha, according to law enforcement. The victim, identified as Anthony Collins, was reportedly shot near N 49th and Charles streets, according to authorities. Around midnight, Officers responded to 82nd and Dodge...
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
KETV.com
Sarpy County business owner arrested, charged with dealing marijuana to police informant
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County business owner faces felony drug charges after dealing marijuana to a police informant. Siefken Contracting owner Ryan Siefken was arrested Monday on a warrant. The Deputy Sarpy County Attorney said Siefken faces two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance at or near his Shadow Lake home, first on July 6 and again on Aug. 1.
