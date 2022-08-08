(Council Bluffs, IA) — A man who was found with drugs and a gun during a traffic stop in Pottawattamie County will spend seven years in prison. Fifty-year-old Geno Lee Campos was sentenced on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Campos was the passenger in a car that was stopped by the Iowa State Patrol for speeding on I-80 in Council Bluffs in July of 2021. Officers found around 17 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO