fox44news.com
Rogers ready for another postseason run
ROGERS, TX (FOX 44) — After a successful 2021 season which saw them make the playoffs for a fourth straight season, the Rogers Eagles have their eyes set on the postseason once again this year. Much like last season, it’ll be about the team’s ability to play its best...
fox44news.com
McGregor Football looks to surprise people in loaded district
MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — There are plenty of really tough football districts within the UIL this season, but maybe none will prove to be more difficult than District 13-3A D1. “We all know it’s a strong district with two State Champions in it,” said McGregor Head Football Coach...
fox44news.com
Groesbeck eyes deep playoff run in 2022
GROESBECK, TX (FOX 44) — The Groesbeck Goats are primed to get back to their winning ways after a disappointing first-round exit in 2021. The Goats won eight games for the first time in 26 years in 2020 and followed it up with another eight-win season in 2021. Head football coach Jerry Bomar is ready to get back to it.
fox44news.com
Teague Football ready to make another postseason push
TEAGUE, TX (FOX 44) — When new Teague Head Football Coach Zachary Linscomb took over this year, he brought with him four core values:. These values will not only be useful for the Lions down the road, but also in the preseason as they figure out what goals are the most important to meet before their first game.
fox44news.com
NJCAA reaches streaming agreement with ESPN
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Thursday, the NJCAA announced that it had reached an agreement with ESPN to exclusively stream some of its events on ESPN+. Through the agreement, the network will exclusively stream 13 NJCAA football games, 25 men’s basketball games, 25 women’s basketball games, 20 baseball games, and 20 softball games on ESPN+ each year.
fox44news.com
Midway High School welcomes its incoming freshmen
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The incoming class of 2026 got the chance to roam the halls of Midway High School Wednesday afternoon, days before the official first day of school. “Really glad to be around people who know exactly what I’m going through, you know? Being a freshman isn’t easy, so they know how it feels to be a freshman,” says incoming freshman Julie Akin.
fox44news.com
Baylor DPS continues active threat training
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you see a big police and medical presence at Baylor University on Thursday morning, you do not need to be alarmed. The Baylor University Department of Public Safety (BUDPS) posted on social media Wednesday that it will host its second joint active threat training exercise in partnership with the Waco Fire Department, American Medical Response, Air Evac, AirLift, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest – as well as other university, City of Waco and McLennan County partners.
fox44news.com
Destination Central Texas: Art Center Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’re looking for a new experience to go to every ten weeks, the Art Center Waco is the place to go. Located in the heart of Waco’s Art District, Art Center Waco displays a variety of themes. “We like to have...
fox44news.com
Waco PD Prepares to Host Back to School Bash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you haven’t been able to cross some things off your back to school check-list, the Waco Police Department has you covered this Saturday at the back to school bash. The free event will be at the Extraco Event Center from 8 a.m....
fox44news.com
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge.
fox44news.com
Belton ISD teacher receives state, national awards
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A North Belton Middle School teacher known for bringing history to life for her eighth-grade students has been honored twice this summer for her outstanding work in the classroom. Belton Independent School District Communication Specialist Karen Rudolph said in a press release Wednesday that...
fox44news.com
Saturday morning crash kills one, injures four
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a deadly crash that took place around 4:41 a.m. It happened near the intersection of 1600 block of South 18th Street and 1800 block of Jack Kultgen Expressway. Officers say a Chrysler 300 was going east on S. 18th Street...
fox44news.com
Life sentence in hammer murder
Waco (FOX44) – A 19th District Court Jury has assessed a life sentence for David Earl Johnson after earlier finding him guilty of murder in the February 2020 death of his own cousin, 58-year-old Michael Washington. Waco police had charged Johnson with beating his cousin in the head with...
fox44news.com
Hit and run crash kills Ft. Hood soldier
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating a hit and run crash that killed one Ft. Hood soldier. Officers received a call about a motorcycle crash around 12:40 Saturday morning near Mohawk Dr. and S. Clear Creek Rd. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Jesse Robert Cruz...
fox44news.com
Temple shooting under investigation
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers went to the 1800 block of East Ave. k around 1:30 a.m. to investigate reports of people hearing gunshots. While there, they found shell casings. Police then learned that someone...
fox44news.com
Woman beaten, robbed, threatened with gun taken from her
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco police report a 22-year-old man is being held on multiple charges after a woman was beaten, had her phone taken and then was threatened with a handgun she had attempted to use to defend herself. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it...
fox44news.com
Temple gang member gets twelve-year federal sentence
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Temple man arrested as part of a federal program called “Project Safe Neighborhoods” back in 2020 has been sentenced to twelve years in federal prison on charges of interfering with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
