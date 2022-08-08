ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split

Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
'Love Island USA': Andy Shares Where He Stands With Mady Following Exit (Exclusive)

Love Island USA star Andy Voyen had a bit of a rollercoaster ride while in the Villa. After getting into a love square situation, he eventually found a connection with Mady McLanahan. But, before they could develop anything further, he was dumped by his fellow Islanders. Now, during a chat with PopCulture.com, Andy discussed where things stand with Mady and how he and Isaish Campbell ended up forming a friendship after their explosive confrontation.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Married at First Sight Recap: Greg and Deonna Okotie Weigh in on Couples' 'Chemistry' amid Weddings

Greg and Deonna Okotie met and wed on Married at First Sight's 9th season, which took place in Charlotte, N.C. and aired in 2019. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, the Okoties give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
'Married at First Sight': Miguel and Alexis Share How Past Relationships Inspired Them to Sign Up (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight stars Miguel and Alexis figured they had to shake things up if they wanted to find their respective forever partners. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about how they eventually threw up their hands when it came to dating and asked the Married at First Sight experts to find them love, which came in the form of wife Lindy and husband Justin.
Honey Boo Boo 'very, very happy' as boyfriend Dralin gets family seal of approval

Honey Boo Boo confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Dralin Carswell in September 2021 and over a year later, they’re still in their honeymoon phase. Alana Thompson, famously known as Honey Boo Boo, rose to fame as child beauty pageant contestant on Toddlers And Tiaras. After capturing the nation with her addictive personality, the Thompson’s earned their own TV series in 2012.
Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce

Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique.  Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
Kathryn Dennis Reflects on This Southern Charm Moment with Chleb Ravenell

Plus, the Southern Charm cast member shares an update on her love life today. Kathryn Dennis has taken viewers inside her relationship with Chleb Ravenell this season on Southern Charm. The pair faced some ups and downs along the way, but it turns out, it's a conversation that Chleb had with Naomie Olindo in the July 28 episode, clip above, that she still has some feelings about.
Crystal Kung Minkoff Felt “Embarrassed” When Erika Jayne Joked About Her Eating Disorder On An Episode Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Erika Jayne has exhibited a lot of shocking behavior on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And that’s saying a lot. But one of her more shocking moments came during an exchange with castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff. Crystal has been open and honest about her struggles with an eating disorder. And a seemingly […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Felt “Embarrassed” When Erika Jayne Joked About Her Eating Disorder On An Episode Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
