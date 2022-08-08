Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split
Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
digitalspy.com
New Big Brother reboot on ITV will ‘launch in May at massive new house on airfield’
Im really happy its going back to the old start time of May. hopefully its 12 or 13 weeks like the ch4 days and runs all through summer to August. That's just a re-hash of the alleged "insider" story from a day or two ago,. ITV already confirmed it will...
Popculture
'Love Island USA': Andy Shares Where He Stands With Mady Following Exit (Exclusive)
Love Island USA star Andy Voyen had a bit of a rollercoaster ride while in the Villa. After getting into a love square situation, he eventually found a connection with Mady McLanahan. But, before they could develop anything further, he was dumped by his fellow Islanders. Now, during a chat with PopCulture.com, Andy discussed where things stand with Mady and how he and Isaish Campbell ended up forming a friendship after their explosive confrontation.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer reacts to "dirty gossip" following Jackson Lonie split
Married At First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer has hit back at rumours following her split from her partner Jackson Lonie. The reality TV couple announced their break-up in a joint statement on Monday (August 8) after ten months together. Since news of their split broke, gossip regarding the reasons behind...
People
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says She Doesn't 'Care' What People Think About Her Relationship
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is defending her relationship with her 21-year-old boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. The Toddlers & Tiaras alum, 16, admitted that she is not concerned about criticism over the pair's age difference in a recent Entertainment Tonight interview with sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon. "In our relationship, the two...
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family
Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Jacob Roloff's Wife Isabel Shares Sweet Tribute to His Late Grandpa
Isabel Rock is mourning the loss of husband Jacob Roloff's grandfather, Ronald James Roloff. After the death of Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff's father Sunday, Rock took to Instagram to share a beautiful tribute to the Roloff family patriarch, whom she saw as a grandfather figure in her own life.
People
Honey Boo Boo Is a Senior! Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Alana Thompson's Yearbook Photo Shoot
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is passing another life milestone. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Friday showing 16-year-old Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures. In the first shot, the reality star...
Does Shep Rose Have Side Hustles? Here's What Shep Gets up to Outside of Filming
Close friends with Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, and the other stars appearing on Southern Charm, Shep Rose garnered immense popularity thanks to his innate ability to lighten up the mood and pepper conversations with unforgettable witticisms. Article continues below advertisement. His puppy-like charm and easygoing disposition have certainly helped Shep...
People
Married at First Sight Recap: Greg and Deonna Okotie Weigh in on Couples' 'Chemistry' amid Weddings
Greg and Deonna Okotie met and wed on Married at First Sight's 9th season, which took place in Charlotte, N.C. and aired in 2019. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, the Okoties give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Miguel and Alexis Share How Past Relationships Inspired Them to Sign Up (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight stars Miguel and Alexis figured they had to shake things up if they wanted to find their respective forever partners. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about how they eventually threw up their hands when it came to dating and asked the Married at First Sight experts to find them love, which came in the form of wife Lindy and husband Justin.
realitytitbit.com
Honey Boo Boo 'very, very happy' as boyfriend Dralin gets family seal of approval
Honey Boo Boo confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Dralin Carswell in September 2021 and over a year later, they’re still in their honeymoon phase. Alana Thompson, famously known as Honey Boo Boo, rose to fame as child beauty pageant contestant on Toddlers And Tiaras. After capturing the nation with her addictive personality, the Thompson’s earned their own TV series in 2012.
People
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
PETS・
Carla's Reality Update: Sheree's New Man, Tamra Is Back, and Married to Med
Carla's Reality Update: Sheree's New Man, Tamra Is Back, and Married to Med
Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce
Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique. Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
bravotv.com
Kathryn Dennis Reflects on This Southern Charm Moment with Chleb Ravenell
Plus, the Southern Charm cast member shares an update on her love life today. Kathryn Dennis has taken viewers inside her relationship with Chleb Ravenell this season on Southern Charm. The pair faced some ups and downs along the way, but it turns out, it's a conversation that Chleb had with Naomie Olindo in the July 28 episode, clip above, that she still has some feelings about.
realitytitbit.com
Chantel clings on to sister Winter for support after Pedro split and divorce
Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno became the favourite duo of season four of 90 Day Fiancé. Five years into their relationship and after a successful spin-off show, the couple have split and filed for divorce. Despite both of their families’ disapproval, Chantel and Pedro demonstrated from the start they...
Crystal Kung Minkoff Felt “Embarrassed” When Erika Jayne Joked About Her Eating Disorder On An Episode Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Erika Jayne has exhibited a lot of shocking behavior on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And that’s saying a lot. But one of her more shocking moments came during an exchange with castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff. Crystal has been open and honest about her struggles with an eating disorder. And a seemingly […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Felt “Embarrassed” When Erika Jayne Joked About Her Eating Disorder On An Episode Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
