Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Stephen Ross Reportedly Plans to Change Successor to Daughter Jennifer
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated to the NFL he wants control of the franchise passed down to his daughter, Jennifer, upon his death, according to Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer. Fischer reported the process hasn't been finalized, but the idea has been circulated by Ross to other NFL executives...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady's Excused Absence 'Least of Our Concerns,' Bucs GM Jason Licht Says
Tom Brady is taking time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to "deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday, and the franchise isn't worried about his absence. "Of course, we were going to let him do what he needs to do. He’s focused as ever....
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: Roquan Smith Top-Paid LB Offer 'Not Real'; Contract 'Way Backloaded'
The Chicago Bears are interested in making Roquan Smith the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, but their latest offer to the inside linebacker is considered "not a real highest-paid offer" and is "way backloaded," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise
The 2022 NFL season is here. Well, the preseason contests have arrived at least, and the games that count will follow close behind. So, do you have your pick for Super Bowl LVII yet? If not, you've come to the right place, as we're looking past the favorites and spotlighting three dark-horse teams sure to exceed expectations.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Touted as 3-Down RB by Pete Carroll
The Rashaad Penny hype train has ground to a halt. The Seattle Seahawks running back is dealing with groin tightness and is expected to sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Kenneth Walker III should start in his place, and he received gushing praise from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who told reporters Thursday that the team would "feel comfortable with" having Walker play all three downs:
Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest
Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bleacher Report
Titans' Malik Willis Awes Twitter with Athleticism in Preseason Opener vs. Ravens
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis had a solid debut Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, and he drew rave reviews on Twitter thanks to a handful of plays that showcased his athletic prowess. The 23-year-old finished the first half having completed 6-of-11 passes for 107 yards, in addition to rushing...
Bleacher Report
Titans' Mike Vrabel Says Malik Willis Must 'Be More Decisive' Throwing the Football
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said rookie quarterback Malik Willis has room for improvement as a passer after Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Willis made some highlight-reel plays with his legs in his debut, including a seven-yard touchdown run, but he completed a modest six of...
Bleacher Report
Titans' Malik Willis Says 'I Can't Continue to Rely' on My Legs to Make Plays in NFL
Malik Willis flashed his next-level athleticism during his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens—perhaps a little too much, if you ask the rookie quarterback. “I just made up for it with my legs. Can't continue to rely on that, though," Willis told reporters, admitting he missed some reads in the passing game. "But that's what the preseason is for—so you can just see those things against a live defense, one we hadn't played before.”
Bleacher Report
Panthers' D.J. Moore Shown on Video Jumping into Stands to Break Up Fight at Fan Fest
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore leaped into the stands at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night to break up an argument at the team's Fan Fest event. <a href="https://twitter.com/idjmoore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@idjmoore</a> Break’s Up Fight In Stands At Fan Fest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyHero?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyHero</a> 💫 💙🖤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepPounding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepPounding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarolinaPanthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarolinaPanthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FanFest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FanFest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TikTok?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TikTok</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/viral?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#viral</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trending?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Trending</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fridaymorning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fridaymorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/FTDK1z6PIb">pic.twitter.com/FTDK1z6PIb</a>
Bleacher Report
Madden NFL 23 Introduces New Mode 'John Madden Legacy Game' to Honor Hall of Famer
Madden NFL 23 will feature a new game mode in celebration of NFL legend and video game series namesake John Madden. The John Madden Legacy Game will feature some of the sport's greatest legends, some of whom were named to Madden's "All-Madden" team over the years. Gamers can play as...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Lamar Jackson Sets Week 1 as Deadline to Complete Contract Extension
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson does not plan to negotiate a new contract once the 2022 NFL regular season begins. According to Ryan Mink of the team website, Jackson said Saturday that Week 1 is his cutoff for contract talks. Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Jackson responded, "Yeah, for sure," when...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear; Out 2-4 Weeks
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's right knee injury has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear and bone bruise, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after he undergoes arthroscopic surgery to address the meniscus tear,...
Bleacher Report
Bears Fans Praise Justin Fields, Rip Offensive Line After Preseason Opener vs. Chiefs
Second-year quarterback Justin Fields showed flashes of brilliance during the Chicago Bears' preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday despite subpar play from his offensive line. Fields took 17 snaps over the course of three series, and while the Bears didn't score any points on those drives, Fields...
Bleacher Report
Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury 'Impressed' with Kyler Murray After Letting QB Call Plays
Kyler Murray shouldn't give up his day job for now, but the Arizona Cardinals star might have a future in coaching one day. "He called a couple of really nice plays," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters following the team's 36-23 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. "It just didn't work out. Had some guys open. He does a good job with it. I've been impressed."
Bleacher Report
Len Dawson, Chiefs Legendary Hall of Fame QB, Enters Hospice Care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson has entered hospice care at the age of 87. According to the Associated Press, Dawson's wife, Linda, confirmed the news to KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1991, but he continued...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Both 'In Command' for Panthers vs. Commanders, Rhule Says
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule declined to commit to Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold as the team's starting quarterback following a 23-21 preseason win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday. "I have to really watch the tape to see exactly what they did, but I thought they were both...
Bleacher Report
Giannis Projected to Win MVP, Paolo Banchero ROY in ESPN's NBA Awards Survey
If the 2022-23 NBA season goes as ESPN experts predict, Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a third MVP trophy on his mantle. The Milwaukee Bucks forward narrowly edged Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid as the favorite to win the sport's top individual honor, earning 43 points and 33.3 percent of the first-place vote. Embiid matched Antetokounmpo with 33.3 percent of first-place voting but tied with Doncic for second overall with 40 points.
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: N'Keal Harry to Have Surgery on Ankle Injury, Expected to Miss 8 Weeks
Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry is reportedly set to undergo tightrope surgery after suffering a high ankle sprain during Saturday's training-camp practice. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the update Thursday and noted Harry is expected to need around eight weeks for recovery. The Bears acquired Harry from the...
