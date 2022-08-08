ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
UTAH STATE
kpcw.org

The effect of dust from the receding Great Salt Lake

Kevin Perry, Professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah joins the show. Over the past decade, the Great Salt Lake has continued to deplete. It is now a third of its original size and recently the last remaining boats were pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. The troubled body of water desperately needs more water. These record lows are taking a toll, and the effects are wide reaching.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City

As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Unique Utah geologic sites you may not know about

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is famous for being home to some of the most unique natural wonders and remarkable landscapes in the world. Utah’s five national parks continue to remain high on tourists’ bucket lists, reporting a record 11.3 million visits in 2021, according to the University of Utah. With so many remarkable sights to […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington Terrace, UT
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Cars
County
Tooele County, UT
State
Utah State
visitsaltlake.com

Salt Lake's Winter Playground

Originally posted on https://www.touroperatorland.com/magazine. At the first crisp snowfall along the Wasatch Front, when Salt Lake transforms itself into Utah’s urban basecamp for The Greatest Snow on Earth®, skiers and boarders rejoice. While Salt Lake combines the endless urban activities and rich cultural offerings of any big city, it also boasts quick mountain access. From its vibrant downtown, it’s just 35 minutes to Alta, Snowbird, Brighton, and Solitude, each averaging 500” of Utah’s famous powder each winter.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Teen missing from Layton found safe in Salt Lake City

LAYTON, Utah — The teen missing from a Layton treatment center since last week was found safe Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Police say they received a tip that she was there. She is being reunited with her family. Police are still gathering additional information on this case.
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale.  Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonneville Salt Flats#Mother Nature#Oceans#National Weather Service#Ksl Com
ksl.com

Tooele horses, cattle found in 'very poor' condition, department says

TOOELE — Three cattle and seven horses were found neglected over the weekend by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. The animals, discovered in Tooele County, were in unkept conditions and weren't getting proper nutrition or water, said Bailee Woolstenhulme, the department's public information officer. They were informed of the situation by the Tooele County Sheriff's Office, she added.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Semi-truck hauling sand rolls on I-15 in Lehi, crews on scene

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a semi-truck crash in Lehi on Wednesday morning. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says crash happened at the southbound on-ramp to I-15, at milepost 284. The truck was towing two trailers of sand when the truck and the first trailer rolled over, blocking lanes. Fortunately, only […]
LEHI, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
ksl.com

A 'major win' for wildlife enthusiasts: What's next for Utah's newest wildlife management area

AVON, Cache County — Cinnamon Creek, with its rolling hills and stands of aspen trees, has drawn hunters and anglers for years. And with the cutting of an orange ribbon at its opening gate, Utah wildlife officials say that tradition will last for years to come. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources celebrated its new ownership of the land with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new Cinnamon Creek Wildlife Management Area on Friday.
UTAH STATE
PLANetizen

Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?

“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole

For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Dry start to the workweek, but moisture is coming

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was a very mixed bag this last weekend as we saw flood warnings (and some actual flooding) on Saturday and then a very dry and calm Sunday. Like they say in the weather business, when it rains, it pours. Dry and stable conditions with seasonable temperatures will persist through […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
montanaoutdoor.com

Tent camping gone wrong

This is probably one of the worst case scenarios if you’re tent camping. Check out this crazy footage from Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy