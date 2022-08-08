Read full article on original website
Related
Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
kpcw.org
The effect of dust from the receding Great Salt Lake
Kevin Perry, Professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah joins the show. Over the past decade, the Great Salt Lake has continued to deplete. It is now a third of its original size and recently the last remaining boats were pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. The troubled body of water desperately needs more water. These record lows are taking a toll, and the effects are wide reaching.
gastronomicslc.com
Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City
As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
Unique Utah geologic sites you may not know about
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is famous for being home to some of the most unique natural wonders and remarkable landscapes in the world. Utah’s five national parks continue to remain high on tourists’ bucket lists, reporting a record 11.3 million visits in 2021, according to the University of Utah. With so many remarkable sights to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
visitsaltlake.com
Salt Lake's Winter Playground
Originally posted on https://www.touroperatorland.com/magazine. At the first crisp snowfall along the Wasatch Front, when Salt Lake transforms itself into Utah’s urban basecamp for The Greatest Snow on Earth®, skiers and boarders rejoice. While Salt Lake combines the endless urban activities and rich cultural offerings of any big city, it also boasts quick mountain access. From its vibrant downtown, it’s just 35 minutes to Alta, Snowbird, Brighton, and Solitude, each averaging 500” of Utah’s famous powder each winter.
kslnewsradio.com
Teen missing from Layton found safe in Salt Lake City
LAYTON, Utah — The teen missing from a Layton treatment center since last week was found safe Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Police say they received a tip that she was there. She is being reunited with her family. Police are still gathering additional information on this case.
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
Gephardt Daily
Construction accident causes gas leak, evacuations in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon, and helped evacuate people from at least three businesses until the line could be repaired and the businesses’ air tested as safe. The line was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Tooele horses, cattle found in 'very poor' condition, department says
TOOELE — Three cattle and seven horses were found neglected over the weekend by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. The animals, discovered in Tooele County, were in unkept conditions and weren't getting proper nutrition or water, said Bailee Woolstenhulme, the department's public information officer. They were informed of the situation by the Tooele County Sheriff's Office, she added.
ksl.com
State seizes more than 80 birds from West Valley avian sanctuary
WEST VALLEY CITY — More than 80 birds were recently seized — and most of them euthanized — by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources from a sanctuary for injured and homeless birds that has been operating for years in West Valley City. DWR officials say they...
Semi-truck hauling sand rolls on I-15 in Lehi, crews on scene
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a semi-truck crash in Lehi on Wednesday morning. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says crash happened at the southbound on-ramp to I-15, at milepost 284. The truck was towing two trailers of sand when the truck and the first trailer rolled over, blocking lanes. Fortunately, only […]
kuer.org
These Salt Lake westsiders were displaced from their homes, here’s where they are now
A little more than a year ago, Tina Holt Balderrama was displaced from her duplex in Rose Park. With few options, she, her two grandchildren and two dogs moved about a 20-minute drive south to an apartment complex in Murray. The change has been difficult for her family and expensive,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
ksl.com
A 'major win' for wildlife enthusiasts: What's next for Utah's newest wildlife management area
AVON, Cache County — Cinnamon Creek, with its rolling hills and stands of aspen trees, has drawn hunters and anglers for years. And with the cutting of an orange ribbon at its opening gate, Utah wildlife officials say that tradition will last for years to come. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources celebrated its new ownership of the land with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new Cinnamon Creek Wildlife Management Area on Friday.
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
kslnewsradio.com
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
deseret.com
What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole
For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
Gov. Spencer Cox urges Heber Valley to allow high-density housing, weighs in on highway bypass
At a lunch with Heber Valley business and government leaders Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox said Utah’s development policies will benefit local communities. At the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce’s event, Cox said growth is coming, and Wasatch County needs to continue to make room. Teachers, county council members...
Dry start to the workweek, but moisture is coming
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was a very mixed bag this last weekend as we saw flood warnings (and some actual flooding) on Saturday and then a very dry and calm Sunday. Like they say in the weather business, when it rains, it pours. Dry and stable conditions with seasonable temperatures will persist through […]
montanaoutdoor.com
Tent camping gone wrong
This is probably one of the worst case scenarios if you’re tent camping. Check out this crazy footage from Salt Lake City.
Comments / 0