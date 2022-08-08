ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Stephen Ross Reportedly Plans to Change Successor to Daughter Jennifer

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated to the NFL he wants control of the franchise passed down to his daughter, Jennifer, upon his death, according to Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer. Fischer reported the process hasn't been finalized, but the idea has been circulated by Ross to other NFL executives...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Touted as 3-Down RB by Pete Carroll

The Rashaad Penny hype train has ground to a halt. The Seattle Seahawks running back is dealing with groin tightness and is expected to sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Kenneth Walker III should start in his place, and he received gushing praise from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who told reporters Thursday that the team would "feel comfortable with" having Walker play all three downs:
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Titans' Malik Willis Says 'I Can't Continue to Rely' on My Legs to Make Plays in NFL

Malik Willis flashed his next-level athleticism during his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens—perhaps a little too much, if you ask the rookie quarterback. “I just made up for it with my legs. Can't continue to rely on that, though," Willis told reporters, admitting he missed some reads in the passing game. "But that's what the preseason is for—so you can just see those things against a live defense, one we hadn't played before.”
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Corey Clement
Person
Adam Schefter
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise

The 2022 NFL season is here. Well, the preseason contests have arrived at least, and the games that count will follow close behind. So, do you have your pick for Super Bowl LVII yet? If not, you've come to the right place, as we're looking past the favorites and spotlighting three dark-horse teams sure to exceed expectations.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear; Out 2-4 Weeks

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's right knee injury has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear and bone bruise, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after he undergoes arthroscopic surgery to address the meniscus tear,...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Panthers' D.J. Moore Shown on Video Jumping into Stands to Break Up Fight at Fan Fest

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore leaped into the stands at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night to break up an argument at the team's Fan Fest event. <a href="https://twitter.com/idjmoore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@idjmoore</a> Break’s Up Fight In Stands At Fan Fest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyHero?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyHero</a> 💫 💙🖤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepPounding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepPounding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarolinaPanthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarolinaPanthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FanFest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FanFest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TikTok?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TikTok</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/viral?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#viral</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trending?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Trending</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fridaymorning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fridaymorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/FTDK1z6PIb">pic.twitter.com/FTDK1z6PIb</a>
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Sets Week 1 as Deadline to Complete Contract Extension

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson does not plan to negotiate a new contract once the 2022 NFL regular season begins. According to Ryan Mink of the team website, Jackson said Saturday that Week 1 is his cutoff for contract talks. Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Jackson responded, "Yeah, for sure," when...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#Acl#Espn#The New York Jets#Nfl Network#Ohio State
Bleacher Report

John Harbaugh 'Very Confident' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Agree to New Contract

Lamar Jackson still hasn't agreed to a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and we're just four weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season. With the veteran quarterback slated to enter free agency at the end of the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the sides will agree to a new deal (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams):
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Bleacher Report

Len Dawson, Chiefs Legendary Hall of Fame QB, Enters Hospice Care

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson has entered hospice care at the age of 87. According to the Associated Press, Dawson's wife, Linda, confirmed the news to KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1991, but he continued...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury 'Impressed' with Kyler Murray After Letting QB Call Plays

Kyler Murray shouldn't give up his day job for now, but the Arizona Cardinals star might have a future in coaching one day. "He called a couple of really nice plays," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters following the team's 36-23 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. "It just didn't work out. Had some guys open. He does a good job with it. I've been impressed."
GLENDALE, AZ
Bleacher Report

Julio Jones Has 'Been More Than I Expected,' Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Says

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones this offseason, he was viewed more as a luxury as opposed to a necessity. But so far, Jones appears to have surpassed that initial impression. "He’s been more than I expected, to be honest," Bucs general manager Jason Licht...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy