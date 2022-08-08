STURGIS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Drug arrests are down and DUI arrests are up this year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says there have been a total of 137 drug arrests so far, down from 153 at this time last year. 136 DUI arrests have been made. Last year at this point, there had been 114. There have been three fatal crashes. Last year saw two fatalities during the rally.

STURGIS, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO