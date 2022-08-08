ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report

By Jon Craig
 5 days ago
Kani Francis Photo Credit: Facebook/ Kani Francis

A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Vineland was killed in a crash with another vehicle, NJ Advance Media reported.

Kani Francis was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue in Millville around 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, when he struck a car traveling east on Ladow Avenue, the outlet said, quoting Millville Police.

Francis was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland and pronounced dead, while the 25-year-old man driving the car was not hurt, the outlet said.

On Facebook, Rea Chon wrote: "Kenny should be enjoying his day today. He should be celebrating his 31 years of life with his family and friends. He should be dancing and laughing. Kenny I don’t know what to do but cry."

The crash remains under investigation.

I am so so sorry for his family and friends loss!! It was very sad thing to see!!! Rip Kani!! I did not know you but I was at the scene! 🙏🏻💔

