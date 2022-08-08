Wild hogs are terrorizing the Florida community of Sun City Center, tearing up lawns and behaving violently toward residents due to habitat loss. WFLA-TV reported that the mango trees, which offer food, and the nearby lake, which offers water, are probably what draw the hogs to the area. However, some locals believe that the nearby property that is undergoing development is what is causing the hogs to migrate from the nearby woods to Sun City Center.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO