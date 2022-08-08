Read full article on original website
Brad’s Blog: Tribal members from anywhere can go to OSU paying in-state tuition
Students that are members of one of the country’s 574 federally recognized tribal nations can go to Oregon State University paying in-state tuition rates — a significant savings for those individuals. The new rates, which cover all for-credit courses, go into effect beginning with the fall term. Along...
County commissioners looking to ‘talk trash’ with residents
The Benton County Board of Commissioners invites the community to “talk trash” this fall by participating in Benton County Talks Trash. The board directed county staff to follow recently released recommendations addressing a wide range of issues relating to solid waste and its disposal in the mid-Willamette Valley, including the future of the Coffin Butte landfill.
Quilters share passion for providing ‘fabric hug’
In a darkened bedroom in Albany, a baby girl born to a drug-addicted mother and experiencing withdrawal lies in her crib. Over in Philomath, a preteen feels the weight of the world coming down after going through the emotional ordeal of moving in with a foster family. And up in Salem, a visually-impaired 7-year-old boy tries to make sense of a difficult challenge that to an outsider would seem like a simple task.
Streetscapes project clears latest financial hurdle
The Philomath City Council reaffirmed its commitment to the Downtown Safety and Streetscapes Project on Friday evening with unanimous approval of the city’s portion of a $2.5 million budget overrun on construction costs. The Oregon Department of Transportation will pay $2.2 million of the amount over the estimated construction...
Mount Union Stories: O.M. Frink (1838-1918)
——— O.M. Frink, Civil War veteran, Indian fighter and since 1872 a resident of Oregon, died at the home of his eldest son, Guy J. Frink, Philomath, OR., on June 26. Mr. Frink was the son of Gilbert Frink, once well known in New York city. At the age of 23 he enlisted with the Minnesota Volunteers and served three years during the Civil War. He saw active service in fighting the Indians at the time of the Minnesota massacre, and was later honorably discharged from the Army on the account of disability.
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Your browser does not support the audio element. Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few...
City schedules emergency council meeting for Friday to discuss streetscapes
The Philomath City Council plans to meet at 6 p.m. Friday at City Hall to provide direction on funding for the Downtown Safety and Streetscapes Improvement Project. City Manager Chris Workman at the Aug. 8 council meeting reported that the lowest of four construction bids for the project came in a couple of million dollars over the budget. As a result, an engineer had planned to go through the bids line-by-line in an effort to determine how those increased financial responsibilities should be split between the Oregon Department of Transportation and the city of Philomath.
Salem Riverfront Park: Just Right.
Sometimes, a city just gets it right. Salem has always been blessed with a beautiful location right on the Willamette River and on the edge of the Willamette Valley wine region. The city has taken advantage of this ideal location by improving the Riverfront Park and utilizing it and its great potential. First they added an old-time refurbished Salem Riverfront Carousel, housed indoors to keep it safe from the elements. They added the A.C. Gilbert Discovery Village Children’s Center – a fabulous place to take the little ones. They began removing the remnants of old industrial sites that marred the natural beauty of the area. The park is refurbished with wide, undulating paths that follow the river and criss cross to the playground, or to the little Salem Riverboat which docks at the park and can take visitors on leisurely cruises on the river. There are plenty of benches set out so visitors can sit and watch the wildlife play in the wetland areas that hug the shore of Minto Brown Island across the water. There is plenty of room for a picnic in the shade of a tall oak tree, or a game of frisbee on wide lawns.
Summit Summer Festival coming back after 2-year absence
The Summit Summer Festival returns for its 43rd year on Saturday, Aug. 20, to the small community northwest of Blodgett after a two-year absence, organizers announced. Barbara Sobo Gast, Summit community publicity coordinator, announced that the celebration will run from noon to 7 p.m. at the Summit Community Center. She describes the event as a festive, colorful, outdoor festival for all ages that features “a full day of old-time country fun, crafts, arts, friendship and music.”
Salem Couple Wins $8 After Dogs Chew Up Lottery Ticket
SALEM, Ore. – It turns out dogs aren’t just eating homework these days…they’re now also eating lottery tickets. The Oregon Lottery says it received a letter from a Salem couple with a torn-up ticket and a picture of the two four-legged suspects. The lottery says it...
Killer Burger Signs Lease for Milestone 20th Location
August 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // EUGENE, Ore. - Killer Burger announced today a signed lease for a new location in Eugene, Oregon. The restaurant is located at 298 Coburg Road just off I-105W. This will be the second Killer Burger store in the Eugene market, joining the existing location at 50 West Broadway.
Rolling thunder & Lightning in South Salem
Rolling thunder and lightning in Salem, Ore. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: DiAnne Sherwood.
▶️ Oregon dogs eat winning lottery ticket; Still a winner
Oregon Lottery officials showed dogged effort in piecing together a torn up, winning ticket that the owners said was eaten by their two dogs. Lottery officials said Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent in the damaged ticket with a note and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kias, 11-month-old Apple and 2-year-old Jack.
Obituary: Anneliese Burright (1940-2022)
Anneliese (Lisa) Burright passed away at the age of 82. She was married to Larry Burright for 53 years. Lisa resided in Corvallis and the Philomath area for many years. Lisa worked in law enforcement for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Corvallis Police Department for 27-plus years. Before retiring after which she worked hard on her and Larry’s farm raising cattle. Lisa’s hobbies were painting, hunting, fishing on the Alsea and Odell Lake. She was Larry’s deck hand on their boat named Popeye and could handle the boat as well as any man. She made people laugh daily and loved life to the fullest.
Surpised by police presence on a quiet corner
Bike rides often take me into the old Willamette Neighborhood, which normally is quiet without much traffic. So I was surprised Wednesday to come across a fleet of city police and sheriff’s vehicles parked around one corner. A sign quickly explained the situation. “Police training,” it said.
Meth has changed, and it’s sabotaging Oregon’s mental health system
Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Every time...
Canby ready for a 'Big Weekend'
Street dance kicks off the action, then cars, food, beverages and fun get rolling during Saturday"Dance, dance, dance the night away." Well, maybe Van Halen didn't write the definitive street dance song, but the sentiment is very much 'right on' as this year's Canby's Big Night Out Street Dance gets ready to drop on Aug. 26. This year's event, located between Northwest Second Avenue and North Grant Street in downtown Canby, brings back live music via Return Flight (6 to 8 p.m.) and Kurt Van Meter (8 to 11 p.m.), local food and beverage vendors, free children's fun with the...
Oregon Ducks targeting son of NBA star as next piece to historic recruiting class
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has assembled arguably the best recruiting class in program history. But Dana Altman isn't finished. So far, Oregon's three-man class consists of Montverde Academy five-star power forward Kwame Evans Jr., the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, AZ Compass Prep ...
French Wine ‘Royalty’ Buys Oregon Vineyard
The Burgundian Drouhin wine family expands its Oregon footprint with purchase of Methven Family Vineyards. The Drouhin wine family has purchased the Methven Family Vineyards in Dayton, according to multiple reports this week. The Methven vineyard is the second Oregon acquisition by the international winemaking family from France’s Beaune region,...
Street of Dreams: Inspiration in wood, concrete and glass
The annual event is set in Yamhill County and called the Wine Country Tour EditionLovers of architecture and folks looking for design inspiration have been traveling to two sites in Yamhill County for the past several weeks for a special edition of the Northwest Natural Street of Dreams dedicated to the region's wine industry. The Home Builders Association of Metro Portland, which organizes the yearly event, dubbed this year's celebration the Wine Country Tour Edition. Four multi-million-dollar homes are located on two-plus-acre lots near Newberg in a development called Rose Pointe Estates, while two "bonus homes" are situated in McMinnville....
