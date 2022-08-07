GALVESTON, Texas — Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) are working to create a nasal COVID-19 vaccine. Instead of getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot administered the typical way in the arm, researchers at the UTMB in Galveston are trying to administer it through the nose in a way that does not require an injection.

