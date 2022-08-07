ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Houston Astros bussing in 500 residents for Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will welcome the community of Uvalde to Minute Maid Park for Uvalde Strong Day this Sunday. The Astros will be giving away thousands of tickets to the game to Uvalde residents. Along with giving away tickets, the team is bussing in 500 residents in on 10 buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience.
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

Researchers work to create nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine

GALVESTON, Texas — Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) are working to create a nasal COVID-19 vaccine. Instead of getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot administered the typical way in the arm, researchers at the UTMB in Galveston are trying to administer it through the nose in a way that does not require an injection.
GALVESTON, TX
KVUE

70% of Texas teachers are thinking about quitting, TSTA survey shows

CYPRESS, Texas — Amid teacher shortages across the state, a new survey shows many of the current teachers are considering quitting the profession. The Texas State Teachers Association surveyed 688 teachers and reports that 70% are seriously considering quitting within the year. The survey blames low morale, political attacks, the pandemic and years of state neglect.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Pearland sluggers top Oklahoma, advance to Little League World Series

HOUSTON — Pearland is heading back to Williamsport. Pearland Little League defeated Oklahoma, 9-4, on Tuesday to win the Southwest Regional Championship in Waco and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pearland, or Texas East, scored runs in the first four innings. Shortstop Jake Zurek...
PEARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy