New York City, NY

Time Out New York

New York City’s only Trader Joe’s Wine Store has closed

A major Manhattan landmark has closed up shop. Trader Joe’s Wine Shop, located at 138 E 14th St. just below Union Square, permanently shut its doors on Thursday, August 11, marking the end of an era for budget booze shoppers. The next door Trader Joe’s grocery store is still very much open for business, with the typical store-long line of NYU students, summer interns and commuters grabbing dark chocolate peanut butter cups and bags of frozen cauliflower gnocchi while they multitask crossing off their shopping lists while inching closer to the very distant registers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

See inside the most expensive hotel in NYC

There's no shortage of fancy hotels in New York but a new one has rapidly become the most sought-after reservation in town. Boasting a total of 83 suites, Aman is a new hotel that just opened within the Crown Building at 750 Fifth Avenue by 57th Street despite still being half-way under construction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Glossier is opening its first-ever permanent store in Brooklyn this fall

Cosmetics giant Glossier is opening its first-ever permanent store in Brooklyn this fall at 77 North 6th Street in Williamsburg by Wythe Avenue. The news is particularly exciting considering that the company's first-ever flagship store in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood closed back in 2020 in response to COVID-19. As a result, the upcoming Williamsburg shop marks Glossier's return to New York since the pandemic and officially becomes the seventh location that the company launches this year as it expands across the country.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

You can now go glamping on the Brooklyn waterfront

Imagine watching the sun dip behind the Manhattan skyline, its golden light reflecting off the placid East River and the sound of water gently lapping against the rocky shore—it’s your front yard at the new NYC Glamping grounds. NYC Glamping is offering stays in converted shipping containers that...
BROOKLYN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk

There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

An immersive Harry Potter experience is opening an hour outside of NYC this fall

Have you always wanted to be part of Harry Potter’s unbelievably cool world of wizards? Now you—sort of!—can. "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" is a new immersive program scheduled to debut at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, about an hour away from midtown Manhattan, on October 22. Those interested in the experience can sign up for the waitlist right here and set their calendars for August 18, when tickets will officially go on sale.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Time Out New York

10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC

New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building

NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

A new subway station might open up in Hell's Kitchen

Some years ago, officials planned to construct a new 7 train subway station at 10th Avenue and 41st Street in Manhattan in conjunction with the development of Hudson Yards. The project was eventually forgotten given associated costs but, earlier this week, city leaders called for the Hell's Kitchen endeavor to become a reality again.
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

