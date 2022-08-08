Read full article on original website
Rescued Beluga Whale from Seine River Euthanized in Transit
In a recent update from French authorities on Tuesday, they announced that a 13-foot Beluga whale have been successfully retrieved upon getting stranded for further a week in France's Seine Riverbank, however the creature perished in transportation returning to the ocean. Rescued Beluga Whale. Investigators now verified that a beluga...
Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia
A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
10,000 People Evacuated Region in France as Massive Blaze from Wildfire Reignites
Rising temperatures and extreme drought in Europe have put the continent ablaze. Fire-related emergencies have been rampant in several regions, including the Gironde region of south-west France. Due to a massive blaze that destroyed more than 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) of pine forest last July, a wildfire that tore through...
Scientists Finally Revealed the Heartbeat of the Largest Animal in the World
One of the tiniest mammals in the world, the Etruscan shrew, has a heartbeat that may reach 1,500 beats per minute or 25 beats per second. In contrast, the human heart beats slowly, only 60 to 100 times per minute. The largest mammal to have ever lived, the blue whale,...
Researchers Reveal the Impacts of Supermarket Food Products on the Environment in UK and Ireland
The environmental impact of 57,000 supermarket food items in the UK and Ireland was examined by Oxford University research. The study, which was just published in the PNAS journal, discovered that several meat substitutes had an environmental impact that ranged from a fifth to less than a tenth of that of their meat-based counterparts, as per Energy Live News.
New Research Has Provided a Strongest Evidence the Creation of the Continents Were Formed by a Giant Meteorite
Countless asteroids have struck Earth, leaving behind enormous craters that have scarred the blue planet's surface. One prevalent theory is that the continents of Earth were formed by massive meteorite impacts, which occurred frequently over the course of our planet's four and a half billion-year history and were especially common during the first billion years.
Potentially Hazardous Asteroid the Size of a Blue Whale will Zip Through Earth’s Orbit on Friday
As per NASA, a possibly dangerous space rock the equivalent to the size of a blue whale will pass Earth on the 12th of August - Friday. The space rock, 2015 FF, has a projected circumference of 42 to 92 feet, or roughly the normal size of a mature blue whale, and therefore will pass Planet at a speed of 20,512 miles per hour, the Space reported.
37,000-Year-Old Mammoth Butchering Site Uncovered in New Mexico could be the Oldest Evidence of Humans
According to contentious study of a 37,000-year-old mammoth slaughtering area discovered in New Mexico, this may represent the oldest evidence of humankind in North America. In accordance with the latest research, a few of the remains at the location exhibit traces of having processed by people or perhaps utilized as weapons, which is amongst the strongest adequate documentation known that living beings landed in North America considerably sooner than researchers heretofore assumed, CNN reported.
The Oldest Penguin in Edinburgh Zoo Killed After a Fox Broke Into Its Enclosure
The oldest penguin at Edinburgh Zoo was killed after a fox entered its enclosure, according to workers. Mrs. Wolowitz, a 35-year-old northern rockhopper with a "big personality," was assaulted late Wednesday, as per The Guardian. Other penguins in the enclosure were not harmed and were doing fine, according to the...
Arctic Amplification: Arctic Global Warming is Occurring Almost Four Times Faster Than the Rest of the World: New Study
The Arctic global warming rate is occurring nearly four times faster than the rest of the planet, according to a new study led by researchers in Finland and Norway. The new research showed that the Arctic polar region has warmed in an unprecedented rate during the past several decades. The...
Heavy Rain and Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Seoul, Across South Korea; At Least Nine People Dead
South Korea has been partially submerged by flooding due to heavy rain earlier this week, causing multiple casualties, widespread damage, and large-scale evacuation. The country's capital city, Seoul, and its surrounding were hit hard, as floodwaters inundated residences, commercial establishments, and subway stations. At least nine people were killed, with...
2-Millimeter Mini Orchids, Three Others Newly Discovered Faces Possible Extinction
Conservation plant hunters have discovered four new species of mini orchids in a Colombian nature reserve near the Pacific Ocean. The four species measuring 2 to 4mm are facing possible extinction. The Cauca valley, which lies between the Andes and the Pacific Ocean, is the location of the discoveries.According to...
US Weather: Unexpected Storms and Flood Fuel Barrage Resulting in Delayed and Cancellation of Flights
In Yellowstone, furious torrents wiped out a whole structure and roadways, while people in St. Louis are swimming frantically from their homes. There have also been numerous fatalities in Kentucky during severe rainstorms recently. With that, scientists have warned that the climate problem is intensifying the havoc caused by the...
With New Environmental Laws, Australia’s Northern Territory Government Abandon Mining Plans to Rum Jungle
A little metal sign is the only indication that something is awry in the scrubby bushland close to the exit for Litchfield National Park's well-known waterfalls. Abandoning The Plan To Include The Mining Industry In The New Environmental Law. The Rum Jungle uranium mine previously stood here, 100 kilometers south...
Dwindling Population of Alligators, Crocodiles Throws Off Ecosystem Balance
Conservationists urged better protection for the endangered amphibians, warning that the loss of crocs and gators would impose a devastating effect on other species and upset the ecosystem's balance. According to scientists, over half of all crocodilians, which include crocs, gators, and caimans, are in danger of going extinct. Crocs...
"Stop Releasing Game Birds," Warn Conservationists to Lessen Chances of Bird Flu Outbreak
Calls to prevent a "catastrophic" avian flu pandemic by outlawing the discharge of gamebirds. The release of captive-bred birds on October 1 poses a risk to the UK's wild bird population this winter, according to the RSPB. Expressing Concerns. Conservationists have urged politicians to forbid the release of millions of...
