According to contentious study of a 37,000-year-old mammoth slaughtering area discovered in New Mexico, this may represent the oldest evidence of humankind in North America. In accordance with the latest research, a few of the remains at the location exhibit traces of having processed by people or perhaps utilized as weapons, which is amongst the strongest adequate documentation known that living beings landed in North America considerably sooner than researchers heretofore assumed, CNN reported.

WILDLIFE ・ 1 DAY AGO