ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Rescued Beluga Whale from Seine River Euthanized in Transit

In a recent update from French authorities on Tuesday, they announced that a 13-foot Beluga whale have been successfully retrieved upon getting stranded for further a week in France's Seine Riverbank, however the creature perished in transportation returning to the ocean. Rescued Beluga Whale. Investigators now verified that a beluga...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia

A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

10,000 People Evacuated Region in France as Massive Blaze from Wildfire Reignites

Rising temperatures and extreme drought in Europe have put the continent ablaze. Fire-related emergencies have been rampant in several regions, including the Gironde region of south-west France. Due to a massive blaze that destroyed more than 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) of pine forest last July, a wildfire that tore through...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Reveal the Impacts of Supermarket Food Products on the Environment in UK and Ireland

The environmental impact of 57,000 supermarket food items in the UK and Ireland was examined by Oxford University research. The study, which was just published in the PNAS journal, discovered that several meat substitutes had an environmental impact that ranged from a fifth to less than a tenth of that of their meat-based counterparts, as per Energy Live News.
FOOD SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

New Research Has Provided a Strongest Evidence the Creation of the Continents Were Formed by a Giant Meteorite

Countless asteroids have struck Earth, leaving behind enormous craters that have scarred the blue planet's surface. One prevalent theory is that the continents of Earth were formed by massive meteorite impacts, which occurred frequently over the course of our planet's four and a half billion-year history and were especially common during the first billion years.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Potentially Hazardous Asteroid the Size of a Blue Whale will Zip Through Earth’s Orbit on Friday

As per NASA, a possibly dangerous space rock the equivalent to the size of a blue whale will pass Earth on the 12th of August - Friday. The space rock, 2015 FF, has a projected circumference of 42 to 92 feet, or roughly the normal size of a mature blue whale, and therefore will pass Planet at a speed of 20,512 miles per hour, the Space reported.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

37,000-Year-Old Mammoth Butchering Site Uncovered in New Mexico could be the Oldest Evidence of Humans

According to contentious study of a 37,000-year-old mammoth slaughtering area discovered in New Mexico, this may represent the oldest evidence of humankind in North America. In accordance with the latest research, a few of the remains at the location exhibit traces of having processed by people or perhaps utilized as weapons, which is amongst the strongest adequate documentation known that living beings landed in North America considerably sooner than researchers heretofore assumed, CNN reported.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Ocean#Whales#River Seine#Paris#French Authorities
natureworldnews.com

The Oldest Penguin in Edinburgh Zoo Killed After a Fox Broke Into Its Enclosure

The oldest penguin at Edinburgh Zoo was killed after a fox entered its enclosure, according to workers. Mrs. Wolowitz, a 35-year-old northern rockhopper with a "big personality," was assaulted late Wednesday, as per The Guardian. Other penguins in the enclosure were not harmed and were doing fine, according to the...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Seoul, Across South Korea; At Least Nine People Dead

South Korea has been partially submerged by flooding due to heavy rain earlier this week, causing multiple casualties, widespread damage, and large-scale evacuation. The country's capital city, Seoul, and its surrounding were hit hard, as floodwaters inundated residences, commercial establishments, and subway stations. At least nine people were killed, with...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

2-Millimeter Mini Orchids, Three Others Newly Discovered Faces Possible Extinction

Conservation plant hunters have discovered four new species of mini orchids in a Colombian nature reserve near the Pacific Ocean. The four species measuring 2 to 4mm are facing possible extinction. The Cauca valley, which lies between the Andes and the Pacific Ocean, is the location of the discoveries.According to...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Norway
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pets
natureworldnews.com

Dwindling Population of Alligators, Crocodiles Throws Off Ecosystem Balance

Conservationists urged better protection for the endangered amphibians, warning that the loss of crocs and gators would impose a devastating effect on other species and upset the ecosystem's balance. According to scientists, over half of all crocodilians, which include crocs, gators, and caimans, are in danger of going extinct. Crocs...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy