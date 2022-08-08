ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

mainebiz.biz

Newsworthy people and performances for Aug. 8, 2022

Thomas College in Waterville hired Chelsea Moeller as vice president for advancement. Moeller most recently served as the director of donor engagement and capital projects for the Children’s Center. The Maine Dental Association in Manchester hired Therese Cahill as executive director. Cahill previously served as director of the Office...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

How hot was it? Maine sets records

PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation

PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Here’s Why Gifford’s Ice Cream Stand in Auburn, Maine, Closed

In a surprise announcement on their Facebook page Monday, Gifford's Ice Cream announced that their ice cream stand on Minot Avenue in Auburn is now closed for the season. The first Gifford's Ice Cream stand in Maine opened in 1980 in Skowhegan and was followed by a stand in Farmington in 1982, Bangor in 1987, Waterville in 1991 and the Auburn ice cream stand in 2006. They've all been a huge success, so it's especially surprising that the Auburn stand is closing early for the season.
AUBURN, ME
mainebiz.biz

Women to Watch: When it comes to startups, Renee Kelly has her foot on the gas

Renee Kelly is assistant vice president for innovation and economic development for the University of Maine. She serves as a liaison to the state’s economic development community and identifies opportunities for the university to partner with organizations to improve Maine’s economy. In addition, she leads the commercialization support and innovation programs of the University of Maine, including the MIRTA Accelerator program, Foster Center for Innovation, UMaine’s I-Corps Site and business incubation programs.
PORTLAND, ME
marketplace.org

A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip

The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

A Good Chunk of Maine Could Ignite At Any Second

It doesn't take a genius to point out the weather in Maine has been on a pun-intended hot streak lately. With two heat waves in the last three weeks with barely any rain for relief, it almost feels like bone dry desert weather (with a side of extreme humidity.) Those...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

438 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not changed much since Sunday. The Maine CDC says 144 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s one from Sunday. 18 people remain in critical care. And two people remain on ventilators. The Maine CDC is also reporting...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Chipotle faces union-busting charge from former Augusta employee

A former Chipotle Mexican Grill worker has filed an unfair labor practices charge with federal officials, claiming the fast-food chain has blacklisted her from future employment for attempting to organize workers at the Augusta franchise. The claim comes just weeks after the Augusta store was shuttered under circumstances that employees say amount to union busting.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn

It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

A Maine Venture Fund portfolio firm sold to Baltimore tech company

A firm that got its start in Maine and specializes in Artificial Intelligence-assisted education and workforce software tools has been acquired by a Baltimore company. Finetune was founded in Falmouth by educator and entrepreneur Ogden Morse with his father. More recently, it has been run by CEO Steve Shapiro and is based in Boston. It has been in the portfolio of the Maine Venture Fund.
MAINE STATE

