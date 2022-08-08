Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno
Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
L.A. Weekly
Kenya Davis Dead after Solo-Car Crash on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]
48-Year-Old Woman Dead after Crashing into Tree near Millbrook Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Millbrook Avenue. Davis was driving a minivan on McKinley Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown. As a result, she veered off the road and crashed into a nearby tree.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Car Accident on California Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal car crash on California Avenue on the night of Monday, August 8, 2022. The auto accident took place shortly before midnight near the intersection of California Avenue and San Diego Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
KMJ
One Dead Following Crash On Residential Street In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say they believe the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane...
KMPH.com
Man killed after crashing into garbage truck in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane Ave. at...
Woman who slipped out of handcuffs, fired at Fresno County deputies identified
A newly released image shows the moment 30-year-old Mariah Spate had a weapon turned on Fresno County deputies from the back of a patrol car after she had been placed in handcuffs.
Fresno Caltrans worker killed in crash was a loving dad, selfless community leader
48-year-old Ali Shabazz spent his days serving his community as the imam of a Fresno mosque and his nights as a civil engineer for Caltrans.
Visalia man arrested for starting illegal fire, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man was arrested for starting an illegal fire, Visalia police say. On Friday, police officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of S. Mooney Blvd. to a fire report. On their way to the location, officers were told the fire was spreading to nearby vegetation, according to the authorities. […]
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Orange Cove on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that the incident occurred [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
KMJ
Suspect Wanted Following Bank Robbery In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A suspect is wanted after police say he robbed a bank Wednesday evening near Fresno and Shields Avenues. According to Fresno Police, a man walked into the First California bank just after 5 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note which demanded cash. The...
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in southwest Fresno, police say
Fresno police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting near a business in the area of Annadale and Elm.
Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in northeast Fresno, police say
Fresno police are looking for a reckless driver they believe caused a crash that landed a woman in the hospital with serious injuries.
KMPH.com
Man arrested once again on repeated ag thefts in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he is responsible for repeated ag thefts in Tulare County. 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay was taken into custody on Monday, just a few weeks after a prior arrest on the same charges. Back in March, deputies...
Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler. One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February. Hernandez disappeared […]
L.A. Weekly
Jim Fuentes Killed in Head-On Crash on North Fruit Avenue [Fresno, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Dead after Wrong-Way Collision near Tenaya Way. The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m., near Tenaya Way on July 29th. According to reports, Fuentes was driving a Scion in the left most southbound lane of Fruit Avenue. For unknown reasons, he veered to the opposite lane and crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima.
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tulare County, CHP says
A Visalia man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Tulare County just northeast of Exeter.
2 people, including Caltrans engineer on duty, killed in Fresno County crash
48-year-old Ali Shabazz, a 16-year-veteran of Caltrans, was headed to a job on I-5 when another car crashed into his truck. Both drivers died from their injuries.
18-year-old man hit and killed by car in Tulare County, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol says a 51-year-old Visalia woman was driving on the 198 and the 18-year-old man was standing in the fast lane.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breakthrough in 1982 California cold case leads to arrest of Fresno native in Hawaii
Police in the Bay Area believe they finally know who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl whose naked body was found behind a blood-stained wall near a bus stop in 1982 in Sunnyvale. The suspect in the killing of Karen Stitt grew up in Fresno, where he attended high school...
