sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno

Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Kenya Davis Dead after Solo-Car Crash on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]

48-Year-Old Woman Dead after Crashing into Tree near Millbrook Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Millbrook Avenue. Davis was driving a minivan on McKinley Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown. As a result, she veered off the road and crashed into a nearby tree.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Car Accident on California Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal car crash on California Avenue on the night of Monday, August 8, 2022. The auto accident took place shortly before midnight near the intersection of California Avenue and San Diego Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

One Dead Following Crash On Residential Street In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say they believe the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man killed after crashing into garbage truck in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane Ave. at...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Suspect Wanted Following Bank Robbery In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A suspect is wanted after police say he robbed a bank Wednesday evening near Fresno and Shields Avenues. According to Fresno Police, a man walked into the First California bank just after 5 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note which demanded cash. The...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested once again on repeated ag thefts in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he is responsible for repeated ag thefts in Tulare County. 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay was taken into custody on Monday, just a few weeks after a prior arrest on the same charges. Back in March, deputies...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler.  One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February.  Hernandez disappeared […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jim Fuentes Killed in Head-On Crash on North Fruit Avenue [Fresno, CA]

57-Year-Old Man Dead after Wrong-Way Collision near Tenaya Way. The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m., near Tenaya Way on July 29th. According to reports, Fuentes was driving a Scion in the left most southbound lane of Fruit Avenue. For unknown reasons, he veered to the opposite lane and crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima.
FRESNO, CA

