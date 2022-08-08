ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia to ban some imports of seeds from Europe and Canada

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia will ban imports of some seeds from several locations in Europe and Canada from Aug. 15, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Thursday, citing non-compliance by suppliers with phytosanitary requirements as the reason. Imports of tomato and carrot seeds will be banned from a...
TABLE-China lowers 21/22 soybean import estimate amid hog farming losses

Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry on Friday lowered its estimates for soybean imports in the 2021/2022 crop year to 91.02 million tonnes, down 1.98 million tonnes from the previous month's estimate, after heavy hog industry losses reduced demand for soymeal. Imports will be down 8.8% from the previous year, said the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report, which also lowered its estimates for edible oil production in the 2021/22 year by 320,000 tonnes to 27.68 million tonnes. It did not change estimates for the coming 2022/23 crop year that starts in October. Estimates to corn output, imports and consumption were also unchanged, however recent low temperatures and excessive rainfall in the northeast, might impact corn growth in some areas, it said. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below: 2020/2021 2021/22 August 2021/22 July 2022/23 August Percentage Estimate Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 41.264 43.324 42.524 42.524 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 260.66 272.55 272.56 272.56 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 29.56 20 18 18 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 8.06 4.83 0.04 0.04 0.00% Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 9.882 8.4 9.933 9.933 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 19.6 16.4 19.48 19.48 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 99.78 91.02 95.2 95.2 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 113.26 107.88 112.87 112.87 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.06 0.08 0.15 0.15 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 6.06 -0.54 1.66 1.66 0.00% Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning stocks (mln tonnes) 7.36 7.6 7.15 7.16 0.14% Planted acreage (mln hectares) 3.17 3.028 3.034 3.034 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 5.91 5.73 5.74 5.86 2.09% Imports (mln tonnes) 2.75 1.75 2.05 2.05 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 8.4 7.9 7.85 7.85 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% Ending Stocks (mln tonnes) 7.6 7.16 7.07 7.19 1.70% Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 1.453 1.316 1.362 1.362 0.00% Cane 1.191 1.163 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.153 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 10.67 9.56 10.35 10.35 0.00% Cane sugar 9.13 8.7 9.21 9.21 0.00% Beet sugar 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 6.34 4.5 5 5 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 15.5 15.4 15.6 15.6 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.13 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 1.38 -1.52 -0.43 -0.43 0.00% Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln tonnes) 28.64 27.68 29.25 29.25 0.00% Soybean oil 17.14 15.85 16.75 16.75 0.00% Rapeseed 5.72 5.93 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut oil 3.37 3.42 3.45 3.45 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 10.74 6.6 8.43 8.43 0.00% Palm oil 5.02 3.2 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 1.3 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean oil 1.23 0.45 1.2 1.2 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 36.35 36.34 36.34 36.34 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 2.76 -2.34 1.07 1.07 0.00% (Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
Strategie Grains slashes EU maize crop forecast by 10 mln T on drought

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Severe drought is set to slash the European Union's maize harvest by 10 million tonnes, dropping it to a 15-year a low of 55.4 million tonnes, consultancy Strategie Grains said in its monthly forecast on Thursday. The forecast marked a 15% cut to its July...
Russia's new crop wheat exports stifled as Western bank wariness bites

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Exports of Russian wheat harvested this summer for the 2022/23 marketing season are unlikely to fulfil the potential offered by an expected record crop as banks, shippers and insurers are still wary despite U.S. assurances over sanctions, traders said. The West issued an array of...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 17-23

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 17-23, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
First africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port since invasion- infrastructure minister

KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said. "The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Colombia to focus on fighting deforestation, tracing cattle -minister

CARTAGENA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Colombia will focus on combating deforestation, exerting greater control over the cattle industry and will also propose cancelling external debt in exchange for conserving the environment, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said on Friday. Deforestation in Colombia rose 1.5% in 2021 to 174,103 hectares (430,218 acres),...
GRAINS-Wheat falls 1% after four-session rally; key U.S. report in focus

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, with the market dropping from a two-week high, as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. report on global supply and demand. Corn and soybeans edged lower, although concerns about hot and dry weather...
UPDATE 2-French maize crop rating tumbles as drought deepens

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - French maize crop conditions declined steeply last week to their lowest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a worsening drought and latest heatwave baked fields in the European Union's top grain producer. An estimated 53% of French grain...
GRAINS-Chicago soybean futures slide as USDA forecasts massive U.S. harvest

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on Friday after a U.S. government crop report said U.S. soy farmers would glean a record harvest even larger than previously forecast, traders said. While dry weather has hit soybean fields hard in some farms west of the Mississippi River, yields...
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm on yield uncertainty ahead of USDA report

CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and soybean futures closed higher on Thursday as a weaker U.S. dollar lent support to dollar-priced commodities and traders squared up their positions ahead of a key government report. Meanwhile, corn futures firmed, supported by concerns about hot and dry weather stressing the...
NOPA July U.S. soybean crush forecast at 171.525 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in July likely rebounded from a nine-month low the prior month to the highest point since March, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans...
UPDATE 1-U.S. farmers to harvest record soy crop on massive yields - USDA

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean harvest, already forecast as the biggest ever, will top previous expectations as prospects in major producing states like Illinois, Indiana and Ohio make up for shortfalls west of the Mississippi River, the government said on Friday. But corn production will be smaller...
UPDATE 1-EU, Korea say U.S. plan for EV tax breaks may breach WTO rules

BRUSSELS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The European Union and South Korea raised concerns about proposed U.S. tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles, saying they may adversely affect foreign-made vehicles and breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Under the $430 billion climate and energy bill passed by the U.S. Senate...
BRF sees lower diesel fuel prices in the second half easing cost pressure

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - BRF SA, the Brazilian poultry and pork processor, forecast diesel fuel prices falling in the second half of 2022 after a rise of almost 57% in diesel costs for the company in the second quarter. During a conference call to discuss earnings, Chief Executive...
