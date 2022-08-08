Read full article on original website
Related
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All four siblings who were allegedly abducted from their home are found safe and well after overnight search - as man, 28, with Joker-themed face tattoos goes on the run
Four children who vanished after getting into a car with a man covered in face tattoos have been found safe and well. Joshua Carter, 28, was seen taking the kids from an address at The Leap, north of Mackay, Queensland around 11.30am on Thursday in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found
THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
West Sacramento Police make arrest after finding body of woman
WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police in West Sacramento arrested a man after discovering a woman's body at a transient camp.According to police, on Aug. 13, at 10:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Sacramento Avenue and Reuter Drive for "a suspicious circumstance."When they arrived, they found a dead woman at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue, North of the railroad tracks.On Aug. 13, at 2:03 a.m., police arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home.Alfonso was taken to the Yolo County jail, where he was booked on an arrest warrant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car Plows Into Fundraiser Honoring Fire Victims, Several People Injured
A car plowed into a crowded Pennsylvania fundraiser for fire victims late Saturday, injuring multiple people and sparking panic in the area, WNEP reports. The outlet reports there’s no update on the condition of the crash victims, their identities, or what caused the incident. It also was not immediately clear if police viewed the crash as an accident or deliberate. The community was gathering at a day-long benefit for the Nescopeck fire victims’ families when the crash allegedly occurred around 6:30 p.m. Last Friday, a huge fire at a home in Nescopeck killed 10 family members and 13 dogs.Read it at WNEP
Comments / 0