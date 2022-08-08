ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Georgia Southern University students returning to class Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another first day of school, this time for some college students on Georgia Southern’s campuses. Returning to normal, that is really the key this year, having normal activities and the true college experience this year for all of the students whether they are going back in Savannah or at the campuses in Hinesville and Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA
Ceremony held for returning 3rd ID soldiers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning several hundred First Armored Brigade Soldiers are back home. Those 3rd Infantry Division soldiers deployed to Germany in March to assist NATO allies. It was already a busy morning as families were reunited. The first couple hundred soldiers returned early this morning at Fort...
FORT STEWART, GA
Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
LONG COUNTY, GA

