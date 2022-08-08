Read full article on original website
Georgia Southern University students returning to class Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another first day of school, this time for some college students on Georgia Southern’s campuses. Returning to normal, that is really the key this year, having normal activities and the true college experience this year for all of the students whether they are going back in Savannah or at the campuses in Hinesville and Statesboro.
Ceremony held for returning 3rd ID soldiers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning several hundred First Armored Brigade Soldiers are back home. Those 3rd Infantry Division soldiers deployed to Germany in March to assist NATO allies. It was already a busy morning as families were reunited. The first couple hundred soldiers returned early this morning at Fort...
New technology shortens drop off & pick up times at McIntosh Co. schools
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the last schools in the area to welcome kids back to class did just that this morning. Summer is officially over here in McIntosh County as kids all across the district returned to class today. Superintendent Dr. James Pulos tells me that drop-off...
The Coastal Health District officially opens Test and Go COVID-19 kiosks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Instead of pulling up to a COVID-19 testing site, you can come to a COVID-19 testing kiosk at the coastal health district 24/7. Enter some personal information like your name, phone number, date of birth, and you grab your testing kit. Then just like an at...
Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
