Rural firefighters suppress fire near Glide
GLIDE, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that a small fire was contained and extinguished before it could burn a large area on Thursday afternoon. According to the DFPA, crews from the Glide Rural Fire Protection District and the DFPA responded to a growing wildfire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway at about 2:30 p.m. on August 11. Upon arrival, crews estimated the fire was burning a quarter of an acre. The DFPA says the fire’s spread was quickly contained by fire crews and helicopter support.
Big Swamp Fire closes parts of Willamette National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Several Forest Service roads and trails in the Willamette National Forest have been closed to the public due to the ongoing Big Swamp Fire. The Big Swamp Fire is a wildfire burning near the Windigo Fire. It was first identified as a distinct event on August 5. As of August 11, it has burnt 117 acres of woodland and is 0% contained, according to officials. They said fire crews are securing defensive lines with help from air support, and firefighters are searching for opportunities to directly attack the fire.
Wildland firefighter killed while combating blaze
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A wildland firefighter assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge died from injuries sustained while fighting the fire, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. The DCSO says that at about 12:30 p.m on August 10, they received reports that a wildland firefighter, Collin Hagan...
Comrades mourn loss of firefighter killed by fallen tree; tragedy highlights dangers of the job
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Firefighters around the country are mourning the loss of a wildland firefighter who died Wednesday afternoon while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Douglas County about 6.5 miles north of Lemolo Lake. Officials identified the fallen firefighter as Collin Hagan from Toivola, Michigan. He traveled to...
Lane County Sheriff’s Office recommends brushing up on evacuation preparedness
EUGENE, Ore. -- With wildfires burning in Lane County and across Oregon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents re-evaluate their emergency preparedness and evacuation plans in case they come under threat from a wildfire. The LCSO encourages residents, especially those living in areas where built environments intermingle...
Picking up the pieces; property owner speaks out after homes burn down
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The closest fire hydrant was about a half a mile away from the massive house fire on August 7 in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield. The fire destroyed two homes and additional structures. Eugene Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven said the...
Flags lowered at half staff to honor the fallen firefighter
OAKRIDGE, Ore. - All flags in the city of Oakridge have been lowered to half staff in honor of fallen wildland firefighter, Collin Hagan. The 27-year-old from Michigan was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, fighting on the front lines of the Big Swamp Fire. He was hit by a falling tree.
Huge turnout expected at Pride in the Park in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Pride in the Park takes place Saturday, August 13, at 11 a.m. at Alton Baker Park. The event has been held for 25 years, and organizers are expecting their biggest turnout yet. Last year they started a march from Spectrum Queer Bar in Downtown Eugene to Alton Baker Park, and they will march again this year. The march will take place at 10:30 a.m. and begin at Spectrum Bar at 150 west Broadway. They will march down Broadway, High Street, cross Sixth and Seventh Avenue, then cross the Ferry Street bridge to the park.
UPDATE: More than 1,400 phone customers experience 911 outage, Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.- Over one thousand phone customers are unable to reach 911 services, due to a phone outage in the Junction City area. UPDATE: Per officials, customers can use 911 resources again. The issue has been resolved. Officials with the Central Lane 911 Communications Center said as of just...
Lane County parks levy clears hurdle on its way to November ballot
EUGENE, Ore. -- A levy that would provide funding for Lane County parks cleared one of its last hurdles Tuesday afternoon on its way to the November ballot. The Lane County Board of Commissioners voted 4 - 1 in favor of referring the initiative to the voters during its meeting this week. Commissioner Jay Bozievich voted against referring the levy to the voters.
Missing 17-year-old believed to have met internet man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on August 7 and is believed to have been coerced to leave home. Edgardo Bautista Gallardo, 17, was last seen on August 7 at 11 p.m. in Springfield. Gallardo is believed to...
Springfield police arrest May shooting suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man suspected of shooting someone in the leg back in May has been arrested, the Springfield Police Department said. The SPD said that on May 19, 2022 they responded to a reported shooting incident in the 4400 block of Holly Street. Police said they found a man who had been shot in the leg, and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said they found evidence at the scene identifying the suspect as Justin Lamar Floyd, 38, of Springfield.
Arcimoto founder Mark Frohnmayer removed as CEO three weeks after DUII citation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Arcimoto, a Eugene-based company that manufactures three-wheeled electric vehicles, has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer. The company announced on August 12 that former CEO Mark Frohnmayer has been removed from the position. In his place, Chief Strategy Officer Jesse Fittipaldi has been appointed to the role of interim CEO. Arcimoto said Frohnmayer will remain at the company as Chief Vision Officer.
Hair and nail salons adapt to rising supply costs
EUGENE, Ore. -- The impacts of inflation are being felt across the board. Rising supply prices have forced hair and nail salons to pivot in order to stay afloat. "We've had to increase our prices as well as other stylists in the area, just because of products," said Brittany Ramos, a co-owner of Urban Babes in Eugene.
Sheldon High School holds football camp for students with special needs
EUGENE, Ore. -- Some kids with special needs in Eugene are in high spirits thanks to a football camp at Sheldon High School. The camp returned for the first time in two years. “Today is kind of a highlight of the season,” said Josh Line, the Head Football Coach at Sheldon.
Senator Wyden affirms plans for youth mental health support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Just days away from the start of school for many kids around the state, Senator Ron Wyden joined forces with CAHOOTS leaders to host a round table aimed at mental health for youth Thursday afternoon. Wyden was joined by Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis and the Director of...
Baseball camp strikes out suicide
EUGENE, Ore. -- Former Oregon baseball player Carson Lydon hosted the inaugural Stomp Out Suicide skills camp at the Hamlin Sports Complex in Springfield. The camp was started in collaboration with Lydon's "A World Free of Suicide" organization. It's goal is to help kids sharpen their baseball skills and erase...
Current UO president named next president of Northwestern University
EUGENE, Ore. -- University of Oregon President Michael Schill is leaving Eugene for Evanston, Illinois to become the 17th president at Northwestern University. Schill said it is a school that he has had his eyes set on since he was the Dean of the College of Law at the University of Chicago, a position he held before coming to Eugene.
