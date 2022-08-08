DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Several Forest Service roads and trails in the Willamette National Forest have been closed to the public due to the ongoing Big Swamp Fire. The Big Swamp Fire is a wildfire burning near the Windigo Fire. It was first identified as a distinct event on August 5. As of August 11, it has burnt 117 acres of woodland and is 0% contained, according to officials. They said fire crews are securing defensive lines with help from air support, and firefighters are searching for opportunities to directly attack the fire.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO