NFL

The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman

The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Signee evaluation: Bryce Pierre

Pierre is nearing his second season at the tight end position and first at ASU, where he'll compete for backup snaps against redshirt freshman Ryan Morgan and true freshman Jacob Newell.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Jake Dickert calls WSU RB Jaylen Jenkins 'fearless' after huge scrimmage

PULLMAN -- Freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins stole the show during Washington State's first fall scrimmage on Saturday. For a position WSU head man Jake Dickert has said will be by committee, Jenkins certainly made an impression to be a major part of that committee. "He's fearless," Dickert said of the 5-8, 177-pounder from Allen, Texas.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

247Sports

