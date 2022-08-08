Read full article on original website
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
CJ Stroud Has Encouraging Admission On Ohio State's Defense
Most college football analysts expect Ohio State to field an explosive offense this year in large part because C.J. Stroud is back for another season. The defense, however, is a bit of an unknown. Ohio State made a notable change to its coaching staff in January, hiring Jim Knowles as...
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
Former Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy used a word white people can never say | Opinion
Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned after reading an offensive racial term off the iPad of a player. Gundy should have known better.
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
Look: NFL Star Appeared To Hit On Jake Paul's Girlfriend
Jake Paul and Julia Rose started dating in early 2020. Though they're still together, it sounds like an NFL player tried to slide in her DMs. A video of Paul revealing who messaged Rose surfaced on social media. However, the name was censored out. That being said, fans who are...
Big Ten decommitment reports Clemson offer
A defensive line prospect, fresh off a decommitment from a Big Ten School, reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday. Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star Tomarrion Parker announced the (...)
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
‘This is the guy’: Juwan Howard explains how Michigan landed Youssef Khayat
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Juwan Howard doesn’t like to be left scrambling, so when Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan entered the NBA Draft process, the Michigan men’s basketball coach started exploring his options. When both freshmen opted to keep their names in the Draft, that search went...
Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman
The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick
There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Signee evaluation: Bryce Pierre
Pierre is nearing his second season at the tight end position and first at ASU, where he'll compete for backup snaps against redshirt freshman Ryan Morgan and true freshman Jacob Newell.
WATCH: Mike Norvell reviews FSU's second scrimmage
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reviews the second scrimmage of the preseason for his Seminoles.
Florida QB transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson still working in behind Garrett Shrader 3 weeks from opener
Florida QB transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson still working in behind Garrett Shrader 3 weeks from opener.
Tomlin raves QBs, tough RB love, O-line needs work after opener
The thoughts of Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin after the preseason opener including the quarterbacks, tough words for the rookie TB and the offensive line
Jake Dickert calls WSU RB Jaylen Jenkins 'fearless' after huge scrimmage
PULLMAN -- Freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins stole the show during Washington State's first fall scrimmage on Saturday. For a position WSU head man Jake Dickert has said will be by committee, Jenkins certainly made an impression to be a major part of that committee. "He's fearless," Dickert said of the 5-8, 177-pounder from Allen, Texas.
Reports: Former Husky OL Nick Harris Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury In Preseason Opener
Reports came out on Saturday that former Husky offensive lineman Nick Harris, who had been the projected starter for the Cleveland Browns at center, suffered a season-ending knee injury during his team's game against Jacksonville last night. The injury happened on Cleveland's second offensive play of the game. Harris was...
