Lawyer in Whitmer kidnap trial raises concern about juror
A lawyer has raised concerns about a juror in the second trial of two men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan’s governor. The judge is taking steps to keep a public lid on those concerns, ordering attorneys to keep quiet about the issue. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are charged with planning to abduct the Democratic governor to ignite a national revolt in 2020. Croft’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, says he was told that a juror had hoped to be selected for the trial and would ensure a certain verdict. Blanchard didn’t identify his source in a court filing that was obtained by The Detroit News before it was sealed. Judge Robert Jonker says Blanchard’s filing isn’t completely accurate. There were no changes in the jury box Friday.
FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The number of people who died as a result of flash flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 39. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the death count rose when a death was counted in Breathitt County. He didn’t identify the person or provide details. On Thursday, the governor criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in the flood-ravaged Appalachian region. FEMA Press Secretary Jeremy Edwards says the agency is working to “reduce barriers and cut red tape.” He says FEMA personnel will stay as long as it takes to help Kentuckians recover.
Lawmaker, Florida school at odds on alleged bathroom attack
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer. But school officials in Brevard County say no such attack took place and investigators say they received no reports about the rumor. Melbourne police assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations after reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine’s social media posts about the alleged attack. Fine says parents told him that they learned about the incident from a teacher who is afraid to go public with the information. Russell Bruhn disputed Fine’s allegations, saying, “No attack took place.”
LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care
MIAMI (AP) — LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. Online records show the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule Aug. 1, and it is set to take effect Aug. 21. The state agency previously released a report stating that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgery have not been proven safe or effective in treating gender dysphoria. Several LGBTQ groups issued a statement Thursday saying the AHCA is ignoring thousands of public comments and expert testimony by finalizing a discriminatory and medically unsound rule.
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result. Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, declined to comment to reporters Friday evening about her request for a recount. Kansas law requires her to put up a bond to cover the cost. Also seeking a recount is state Sen. Caryn Tyson, who is trailing state Rep. Steven Johnson in the Republican primary for state treasurer by about 400 votes out of nearly 434,000 cast. She is asking for a hand recount in about half the state’s 105 counties.
North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are trying to determine who fired the shots that killed a sheriff’s deputy who stopped along a dark highway. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said Friday that 48-year-old Deputy Ned Byrd was fatally wounded late Thursday on a dark section of road about a quarter mile from a gas station. Byrd had been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years. Authorities say they’re trying to learn why Byrd stopped there as they search for “the perpetrator or perpetrators.” Several North Carolina sheriff’s deputies have been shot recently, including Wayne County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Fishman, who was killed last week.
Police: Man slashed 3 with machete after trying to buy guns
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — A man is facing assault and weapons charges after allegedly attacking three people with a machete at a sporting goods store in Long Island, New York. Police say the attack occurred at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Patchogue, about 30 miles east of New York City. Treyvius Tunstall allegedly asked to buy rifles but walked away after he was asked to provide identification. Authorities say he then slashed an employee and struck two other people in the parking lot. Police apprehended Tunstall nearby. He pleaded not guilty at a court appearance Saturday to assault and weapons counts and was ordered held on $400,000 cash bail.
Audit: Va. failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An audit about what caused gridlock along Interstate 95 in Virginia during a January snowstorm says state government failed to carry out numerous lessons gleaned from a previous weather event. Friday’s report from Virginia’s Office of the Inspector General was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed. The severe snowstorm led to logjams along a 40-mile (65-kilometer) stretch not far from the nation’s capital and to some motorists being stuck in vehicles overnight. The report says the mess could have been avoided if officials had taken preventive measures recommended after a 2018 snowstorm that blocked traffic on I-81 in southwest Virginia.
Mississippi trooper cleared in probe of chokehold video
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says its internal investigation has found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest. The confrontation was caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested. Investigators said Friday that they have completed inquiries into the Aug. 5 encounter near McComb. The investigation started after a viral video showed the trooper putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says the event shows how even a routine traffic stop can quickly turn into a dangerous situation for both citizens and law enforcement officers.
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A pipeline carrying diesel has cracked open and spilled more than 45,000 gallons of fuel in a rural area of eastern Wyoming. The ruptured line is owned by a company that is being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in North Dakota and Wyoming. Joe Hunter with Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality says that cleanup work is ongoing from the spill that was discovered July 27 on private ranch land near the small community of Sussex. The line is operated by Bridger Pipeline, a subsidiary of Casper, Wyoming-based True companies. Federal prosecutors have alleged in a pending federal court case that previous spills on the companies’ lines violated environmental laws.
